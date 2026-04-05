403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Putin, Vučić Discuss Energy Ties
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vučić, addressing ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine, along with bilateral energy collaboration, the Kremlin reported on Monday.
According to a Kremlin statement, Vučić conveyed appreciation to Putin for the uninterrupted provision of energy supplies despite the worldwide energy crisis, which has triggered a significant surge in energy costs.
"Aleksandar Vucic expressed gratitude for the continuation of stable Russian gas supplies, which are crucial for maintaining the country's energy security," it said. "The leaders discussed in detail the situation surrounding Ukraine and the current large-scale escalation of the conflict in the Middle East."
The statement further noted that both leaders evaluated the progress of cooperation within the energy domain and discussed arrangements for the scheduled April meeting of the Intergovernmental Russian-Serbian Committee on Trade, Economic, and Scientific and Technical Cooperation.
"The President of Serbia shared his assessments of the situation in the Balkans," it added.
Russia remains a key supplier of natural gas to Serbia, fulfilling as much as 90% of the nation’s demand. Their long-standing partnership dates back to 2008, when the Russian state-owned energy corporation Gazprom acquired a majority share in Serbia’s leading oil firm, NIS (Serbian Oil Industry).
Nonetheless, in early 2025, the United States government enforced sanctions on NIS due to Russian participation, compelling Gazprom to divest its stake to a Hungarian-Emirati consortium.
According to a Kremlin statement, Vučić conveyed appreciation to Putin for the uninterrupted provision of energy supplies despite the worldwide energy crisis, which has triggered a significant surge in energy costs.
"Aleksandar Vucic expressed gratitude for the continuation of stable Russian gas supplies, which are crucial for maintaining the country's energy security," it said. "The leaders discussed in detail the situation surrounding Ukraine and the current large-scale escalation of the conflict in the Middle East."
The statement further noted that both leaders evaluated the progress of cooperation within the energy domain and discussed arrangements for the scheduled April meeting of the Intergovernmental Russian-Serbian Committee on Trade, Economic, and Scientific and Technical Cooperation.
"The President of Serbia shared his assessments of the situation in the Balkans," it added.
Russia remains a key supplier of natural gas to Serbia, fulfilling as much as 90% of the nation’s demand. Their long-standing partnership dates back to 2008, when the Russian state-owned energy corporation Gazprom acquired a majority share in Serbia’s leading oil firm, NIS (Serbian Oil Industry).
Nonetheless, in early 2025, the United States government enforced sanctions on NIS due to Russian participation, compelling Gazprom to divest its stake to a Hungarian-Emirati consortium.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment