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Türkiye Emerges as Key Alternative for Energy Transit
(MENAFN) Disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz following US and Israeli strikes on Iran have elevated the importance of alternative pipeline routes, with Türkiye emerging as a strategic option for rerouting energy supplies.
Although the Strait of Hormuz has not been officially closed, Iranian authorities have implemented strict controls, allowing only certain vessels to transit freely while others must meet specific conditions. These measures have significantly altered normal maritime traffic, creating bottlenecks and forcing deviations across the region.
The waterway handles roughly 20% of the world’s oil trade, transporting about 15 million barrels of crude daily. Rising tensions have caused tanker traffic to slow dramatically, with some days seeing virtually no crossings and overall movements down by over 90%. In addition, higher insurance costs and security concerns have intensified pressures on shipments.
The impact on energy markets has been severe. Oil prices surged from around $70 to $120 per barrel, an increase of nearly 70%, while natural gas benchmarks in Europe saw even sharper rises, with TTF contracts climbing from roughly €30 to between €60 and €70.
These developments have heightened interest in alternative routes, including pipelines and transit corridors through Türkiye, as countries and energy firms seek to maintain supply stability amid ongoing Middle East tensions.
Although the Strait of Hormuz has not been officially closed, Iranian authorities have implemented strict controls, allowing only certain vessels to transit freely while others must meet specific conditions. These measures have significantly altered normal maritime traffic, creating bottlenecks and forcing deviations across the region.
The waterway handles roughly 20% of the world’s oil trade, transporting about 15 million barrels of crude daily. Rising tensions have caused tanker traffic to slow dramatically, with some days seeing virtually no crossings and overall movements down by over 90%. In addition, higher insurance costs and security concerns have intensified pressures on shipments.
The impact on energy markets has been severe. Oil prices surged from around $70 to $120 per barrel, an increase of nearly 70%, while natural gas benchmarks in Europe saw even sharper rises, with TTF contracts climbing from roughly €30 to between €60 and €70.
These developments have heightened interest in alternative routes, including pipelines and transit corridors through Türkiye, as countries and energy firms seek to maintain supply stability amid ongoing Middle East tensions.
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