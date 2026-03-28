Sabancı University Announced As An Official Partner For World Engineering Day For Sustainable Development 2026

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Sabancı University has been selected as an official partner for World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development (WED) 2026, the annual initiative highlighting the essential role that engineers and engineering play around the world.

London, UK - 27 March, 2026 - At the forefront of advanced materials, nanotechnology and clean energy research, Sabancı University turns cutting-edge discoveries into practical solutions for real-world challenges. Researchers collaborate with industry to develop next-generation technologies – from lightweight, energy-efficient materials to smart energy systems and green hydrogen innovations – demonstrating how engineering excellence can support the transition to a low-carbon, resilient and sustainable world.

“At Sabancı University, we go beyond generating knowledge; we transform it into real-world solutions that drive a sustainable and inclusive future,” says Yusuf Leblebici, President of Sabancı University.“By integrating science, technology and society, our research delivers tangible innovations that address urgent global challenges. We are particularly proud to be part of World Engineering Day 2026, contributing to a global celebration of engineering's role in building a sustainable future.”

World Engineering Day launched in Jakarta, Indonesia, on 4 March 2026, marking the start of a year-long campaign of events, films, features and news. The focus of this year's theme is“Smart engineering for a sustainable future through innovation and digitalisation”.

An official International Day, as proclaimed by UNESCO, WED is operated by the World Federation of Engineering Organisations (WFEO), the global body that spans members from more than 100 countries and represents over 30 million engineers worldwide.

WED 2026 provides governments, UN-associated organisations, policymakers, educators and leaders in the public and private sectors with the opportunity to raise awareness of the importance of engineering. All campaign content will be produced by SJH Studios – the official media partner and broadcaster for WED – and hosted on the official WED website at .

Seng-Chuan Tan, President of the WFEO, says:“World Engineering Day brings together engineers, governments, academia, industries and individuals to exchange ideas, drive innovation and take meaningful action. Collaboration is essential – we must work together to transform innovative ideas into real-world impact. When we bring together different voices, perspectives and expertise, we create stronger, more sustainable solutions.”

Stephen Van Der Merwe, SJH Group Director, Licensing, Legal and Contracts, says:“Sabancı University is a leader in interdisciplinary engineering and technology research, and we're thrilled to have them on board as an official partner for this year's World Engineering Day campaign.”

To view Sabancı University's WED content, visit:

Notes to editors:

The WED 2026 launch, campaign and related content went live on 4 March 2026 at .

For further information about WED 2026, please contact.

For further information about Sabancı University, please contact