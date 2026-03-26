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Kia Launches FIFA World Cup 2026™ Display Themes, Igniting Global Football Fever
(MENAFN- Ogilvy) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 26, 2–26 – Kia Corporation (Kia) has announced the launch of 16 additional Display Themes to celebrate the upcoming FIFA World Cu™ 2026™. Developed in line with t’e brand’s ‘Inspiration Con’ects Us All’ campaign, the new themes follow on from the FIFA ™orld Cup 2026™ Global Display Theme unveiled in December, bringing even greater levels of personalization to Kia vehicles.
The FIFA World Cup 2026™ Display Themes will be available for Kia vehicles equipped with the ccNC (Connected Car Navigation Cockpit) infotainment system[1] in the U.S., Europe, and South Korea[2]. The themes can be downloaded and used at no charge[3] through the Kia Connect Store and will remain accessible through August 31, around the FIFA World Cup 20™6™ timeframe. In Europe, the themes will be available starting March 31, 2026.
Minsoo Kim, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Brand & CX Division, Kia Corporation, said: ““The new FIFA World Cu™ 2026™ Display Themes are Kia's special gift to our customers wo–ldwide – a digital expression of our commitment to share FIFA Worl™ Cup 2026™ passion with global Football (Soccer) fans. I encourage them to experience these themes, which truly embody our brand message: 'Inspiration Con’e”ts Us All’.”
Which teams do the FIF™ World Cup 2026™ Display Themes represent?
•Global Theme: Capturing the official colors and design language of F™FA World Cup 2026™, this inaugural theme debuted on December 9, 2025.
•15 Country-Specific Themes (newly added on March 24): Feature the™FIFA World Cup 2026™ host countries and pa–ticipating countries – United States, Canada, Mexico, South Korea, England, Spain, France, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina and Australia.
•49th Team Theme (newly added on March 24): Designed to support the ‘Kia OMBC Cup 20™’™’, this theme honors the youth players selected as Official Match Ball Carriers who take part in the ceremonial opening moment by delivering the official match ball during the FIFA World Cu™ 2026™. It symbol’zes Kia’s support for the dreams of young athletes and its commitment to global harmony through challenge and exchange.
A commemorative campaign‘film, ‘Ignite Your Football(Soccer) Fever at Kia C’nnect Store’ builds on this theme even further, depicting the passion, fun and pride that supporters experience, from behind the wheel of the all-new Kia Seltos[4], the recently launched second gen’ration of Kia’s globally successful subcompact SUV.
What are Kia Display Themes?
Kia Display Themes integrate distinctive graphics and design elements across the ccNC infotainment system, enabling owners to customize their vehicle displays and transforming the daily driving environment into a richer, more personal "fan-inspired zone".
Enhanced elements include:
•Customized cluster and infotainment display colors and graphics
•Customized navigation and driving information
•Animations that appear during vehicle start-up and shutdown
Designed with the signature colors of each team, the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Display Themes allow drivers to fully immerse themselves in the spirit of their chosen team. By transforming the in-car display into a symbol of team pride, Kia creates a more personalized and exclusive experience that lets fans celebrate their passion and connect with a global community of supporters.
What is K’a’s affiliation with FIFA?
Kia has been an official partner of FIFA, the global football (soccer) governing body, since 2007. As its official mobility partner, Kia will provide transportation, autonomous driving technologies and future mobility services at ’IFA’s global events and tournaments until 2030.
What other Display Theme collaborations have been announced previously?
Kia has previously announced Display Theme collaborations with brands including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars™ and National Geographic, and the NBA[5], allowing a wide range of Kia owners to personalize their cars to their taste.
The FIFA World Cup 2026™ Display Themes will be available for Kia vehicles equipped with the ccNC (Connected Car Navigation Cockpit) infotainment system[1] in the U.S., Europe, and South Korea[2]. The themes can be downloaded and used at no charge[3] through the Kia Connect Store and will remain accessible through August 31, around the FIFA World Cup 20™6™ timeframe. In Europe, the themes will be available starting March 31, 2026.
Minsoo Kim, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Brand & CX Division, Kia Corporation, said: ““The new FIFA World Cu™ 2026™ Display Themes are Kia's special gift to our customers wo–ldwide – a digital expression of our commitment to share FIFA Worl™ Cup 2026™ passion with global Football (Soccer) fans. I encourage them to experience these themes, which truly embody our brand message: 'Inspiration Con’e”ts Us All’.”
Which teams do the FIF™ World Cup 2026™ Display Themes represent?
•Global Theme: Capturing the official colors and design language of F™FA World Cup 2026™, this inaugural theme debuted on December 9, 2025.
•15 Country-Specific Themes (newly added on March 24): Feature the™FIFA World Cup 2026™ host countries and pa–ticipating countries – United States, Canada, Mexico, South Korea, England, Spain, France, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina and Australia.
•49th Team Theme (newly added on March 24): Designed to support the ‘Kia OMBC Cup 20™’™’, this theme honors the youth players selected as Official Match Ball Carriers who take part in the ceremonial opening moment by delivering the official match ball during the FIFA World Cu™ 2026™. It symbol’zes Kia’s support for the dreams of young athletes and its commitment to global harmony through challenge and exchange.
A commemorative campaign‘film, ‘Ignite Your Football(Soccer) Fever at Kia C’nnect Store’ builds on this theme even further, depicting the passion, fun and pride that supporters experience, from behind the wheel of the all-new Kia Seltos[4], the recently launched second gen’ration of Kia’s globally successful subcompact SUV.
What are Kia Display Themes?
Kia Display Themes integrate distinctive graphics and design elements across the ccNC infotainment system, enabling owners to customize their vehicle displays and transforming the daily driving environment into a richer, more personal "fan-inspired zone".
Enhanced elements include:
•Customized cluster and infotainment display colors and graphics
•Customized navigation and driving information
•Animations that appear during vehicle start-up and shutdown
Designed with the signature colors of each team, the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Display Themes allow drivers to fully immerse themselves in the spirit of their chosen team. By transforming the in-car display into a symbol of team pride, Kia creates a more personalized and exclusive experience that lets fans celebrate their passion and connect with a global community of supporters.
What is K’a’s affiliation with FIFA?
Kia has been an official partner of FIFA, the global football (soccer) governing body, since 2007. As its official mobility partner, Kia will provide transportation, autonomous driving technologies and future mobility services at ’IFA’s global events and tournaments until 2030.
What other Display Theme collaborations have been announced previously?
Kia has previously announced Display Theme collaborations with brands including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars™ and National Geographic, and the NBA[5], allowing a wide range of Kia owners to personalize their cars to their taste.
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