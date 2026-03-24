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Contrivian Launches Contrivian Constellation™ to Deliver Terrestrial-Grade Resilience in LEO Satellite Networks
(MENAFN- Ilex Content Strategies) The unified multi-constellation platform combines Starlink, Amazon Leo, and other LEO providers into a single solution with one contract, data plan, and support model.
Washington, DC - March 23, 2026 - Contrivian, a technology company providing intelligent mission-critical connectivity, has launched Contrivian Constellation™, an industry-first unified multi-constellation connectivity solution that operates multiple Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite networks as a single service. Customers consume Constellation as one service with one data plan, one IP address, one contract, and one support model.
Contrivian Constellation dynamically orchestrates traffic across Starlink, Amazon Leo, and other satellite systems in real time, operating as a unified connectivity layer across multiple satellite networks. Constellation ensures continuous connectivity even during network congestion, degradation, or full network outages. It is powered by proprietary software that eliminates both single-constellation dependency and multi-provider operational complexity.
“For years, satellite connectivity has been treated as best effort. That doesn’t work when you’re coordinating disaster response, transmitting critical healthcare data, monitoring energy infrastructure, or keeping remote operations online. When a connection drops, the consequences are real. We built Contrivian Constellation to eliminate that risk, bringing resilience and performance standards we expect from terrestrial networks into LEO,” said Grant Kirkwood, CEO at Contrivian. “If you rely on satellite for mission-critical operations, it shouldn’t feel fragile. It should just work. Connectivity is the solution, but performance is the point.”
Built on the company’s Lighthouse™ technology, the platform continuously measures path performance across each constellation and dynamically steers traffic over the best-performing links. This real-time coordination maintains session stability, prevents disruption during network events, and allows critical applications to operate without interruption.
“With Contrivian Constellation, we’ve engineered an active-active model where all available LEO paths are continuously measured and optimized in real time. Depending on configuration, traffic steering occurs in a matter of hundreds of milliseconds so that live sessions remain intact, even when changing underlying LEO connections. This isn’t about faster session recovery. It eliminates disruption entirely,” said Tom Daly, Principal Technologist at Contrivian.
Contrivian supports enterprise and government connectivity with more than 600 global carrier relationships and reach in 160 countries. The company operates 24x7 global network operations coverage with engineering teams across the US, UK, Europe, and Asia, managing complex multi-access environments spanning fiber, broadband, LTE/5G, and LEO satellite.
Contrivian Constellation can be paired with Contrivian Horizon™, the company’s portable, battery-powered, rapid-deployment connectivity platform designed for field and mobile operations. Horizon enables systems to be operational in minutes with internet access, Wi-Fi coverage, and optional LTE/5G integration in environments where traditional infrastructure is unavailable or compromised. When combined with Constellation, Horizon deployments benefit from multi-constellation diversity and active-active performance orchestration, ensuring stable connectivity even during satellite congestion or partial outages, delivering enterprise-grade resilience in a field-ready form factor for government agencies, emergency response teams, field and construction engineers, maritime operators, and remote enterprises operating in the most demanding conditions.
Washington, DC - March 23, 2026 - Contrivian, a technology company providing intelligent mission-critical connectivity, has launched Contrivian Constellation™, an industry-first unified multi-constellation connectivity solution that operates multiple Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite networks as a single service. Customers consume Constellation as one service with one data plan, one IP address, one contract, and one support model.
Contrivian Constellation dynamically orchestrates traffic across Starlink, Amazon Leo, and other satellite systems in real time, operating as a unified connectivity layer across multiple satellite networks. Constellation ensures continuous connectivity even during network congestion, degradation, or full network outages. It is powered by proprietary software that eliminates both single-constellation dependency and multi-provider operational complexity.
“For years, satellite connectivity has been treated as best effort. That doesn’t work when you’re coordinating disaster response, transmitting critical healthcare data, monitoring energy infrastructure, or keeping remote operations online. When a connection drops, the consequences are real. We built Contrivian Constellation to eliminate that risk, bringing resilience and performance standards we expect from terrestrial networks into LEO,” said Grant Kirkwood, CEO at Contrivian. “If you rely on satellite for mission-critical operations, it shouldn’t feel fragile. It should just work. Connectivity is the solution, but performance is the point.”
Built on the company’s Lighthouse™ technology, the platform continuously measures path performance across each constellation and dynamically steers traffic over the best-performing links. This real-time coordination maintains session stability, prevents disruption during network events, and allows critical applications to operate without interruption.
“With Contrivian Constellation, we’ve engineered an active-active model where all available LEO paths are continuously measured and optimized in real time. Depending on configuration, traffic steering occurs in a matter of hundreds of milliseconds so that live sessions remain intact, even when changing underlying LEO connections. This isn’t about faster session recovery. It eliminates disruption entirely,” said Tom Daly, Principal Technologist at Contrivian.
Contrivian supports enterprise and government connectivity with more than 600 global carrier relationships and reach in 160 countries. The company operates 24x7 global network operations coverage with engineering teams across the US, UK, Europe, and Asia, managing complex multi-access environments spanning fiber, broadband, LTE/5G, and LEO satellite.
Contrivian Constellation can be paired with Contrivian Horizon™, the company’s portable, battery-powered, rapid-deployment connectivity platform designed for field and mobile operations. Horizon enables systems to be operational in minutes with internet access, Wi-Fi coverage, and optional LTE/5G integration in environments where traditional infrastructure is unavailable or compromised. When combined with Constellation, Horizon deployments benefit from multi-constellation diversity and active-active performance orchestration, ensuring stable connectivity even during satellite congestion or partial outages, delivering enterprise-grade resilience in a field-ready form factor for government agencies, emergency response teams, field and construction engineers, maritime operators, and remote enterprises operating in the most demanding conditions.
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