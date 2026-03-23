K4connect Launches K4IQTM️, The Intelligence Layer Built On Fusionos That Turns Connected Data Into Operational Insights

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- K4Connect, the leading technology solutions provider empowering smarter, more connected senior living communities, announces the launch of K4IQTM️, a new intelligence layer powered by FusionOS that transforms connected data into clear, actionable insights for senior living leadership teams.

Built on the K4Connect FusionOS platform, K4IQTM️ normalizes and correlates data across community systems to create a single, trusted source of truth. By eliminating siloed spreadsheets and conflicting reports, K4IQTM️ enables operators to make faster, more confident decisions that improve performance across care, operations, workforce, and financial management.

Senior living organizations generate enormous amounts of data across dozens of systems, yet that information often remains fragmented and difficult to act on. K4IQTM️ brings these data streams together into a unified intelligence layer, giving leaders the clarity they need to identify risks earlier, align teams around trusted metrics, and drive stronger performance across their communities.

With K4IQTM️, leadership teams gain immediate visibility into key operational metrics through intuitive dashboards or integrations with business intelligence (BI) tools. The platform provides insights across critical categories including census and sales performance, care complexity and incident trends, culinary operations, facilities management, workforce retention, and financial performance.

“The senior living industry has a data problem, not a shortage of it, but a surplus of fragmented, siloed, and untrustworthy data that slows decisions and obscures risk” says Joe Velderman, Chief Strategy Officer at K4Connect.“K4IQTM️ was built to solve exactly that. By normalizing and correlating operational data across community systems, K4IQTM️ delivers the clarity leaders need without requiring expensive custom dashboards or complicated BI tooling. Think of it as having a seasoned data analyst working around the clock, one who already understands your systems, your benchmarks, and your business. That's a capability that pays for itself.”

K4IQTM️ also offers benchmarking capabilities, enabling communities to compare their performance against peer organizations across operations, workforce, care, and financial performance. By combining internal data with broader market context, leadership teams gain deeper insight into where they stand and where improvements can be made.

The platform works by connecting existing community systems through the FusionOS enterprise integration platform, normalizing and correlating operational data, and delivering clear insights to leadership teams through dashboards and analytical tools. The result is a unified intelligence layer that helps senior living organizations align departments, prioritize action, and proactively manage risks and opportunities.

About K4Connect

K4Connect is a mission-driven AgeTech company that integrates enterprise technologies to serve older adults and the staff who support them. Through its FusionOS platform, K4Community solutions, and K4IQTM️ intelligence layer, K4Connect enables senior living communities to streamline operations, unlock insights, and prepare for the future of AI-driven care.

Learn more about K4IQTM️: