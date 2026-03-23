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Change In KH Group's Management Team: CFO Tommi Rötkin Taking On A New Position Outside The Company


2026-03-23 09:16:52
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KH Group Plc
Stock Exchange Release 23 March 2026 at 3:15 pm EET

Change in KH Group's management team: CFO Tommi Rötkin taking on a new position outside the company

KH Group's CFO and member of the Group management team Tommi Rötkin has announced his decision to take up a new position outside the company by June 2026 at the latest. Tommi Rötkin has worked at KH Group since 2020 and as the CFO since June 2024.

”I would like to thank Tommi for good co-operation over the years and especially for his contribution in executing the strategy transformation. I wish Tommi all the best in his new professional challenges,” says Carl Haglund, CEO of KH Group.

The recruitment process for the new CFO has been initiated. The new CFO will be recruited reflecting KH Group's revised strategy.

"I would like to express my warmest thanks to all the colleagues and partners for these years and wish all the best for KH Group also in the future,” says Tommi Rötkin.

KH GROUP PLC

Carl Haglund
CEO

Further information:
CEO Carl Haglund tel + 358 040 500 6898

KH Group Plc is a Nordic corporation supporting sustainable construction and society's critical functions with two business areas: KH-Koneet, supplier of construction and earth-moving machinery, and Nordic Rescue Group, rescue vehicle manufacturer. KH Group's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information at .


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