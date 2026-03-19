Nokia and Turkcell transform fixed network operations in Türkiye with proactive AI intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press Release - DraftNokia and Turkcell transform fixed network operations in Türkiye with proactive AI intelligence



The project, built on a modern, cloud-based architecture, aims to detect and resolve issues before they affect customers, providing end-to-end visibility from access to home networks. This collaboration provides a strong foundation for the transition to next-generation autonomous and cognitive network operations.

19 March 2026

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced the successful completion of its project with Türkiye's leading technology company and mobile operator Turkcell (NYSE: TKC) (BIST: TCELL) to elevate the telecommunication provider's fixed broadband performance, supporting higher service quality for more than 3 million customers across Türkiye.

The initiative, launched in early 2025, enables comprehensive monitoring of Turkcell's fixed broadband experience by providing end-to-end visibility from access networks to subscriber home networks. Through AI-driven automation, potential issues are detected before they impact customers, allowing Turkcell to strengthen service continuity while also making its operational processes more efficient. The project takes Turkcell's data-driven and proactive management approach in the fixed network to a higher level, setting a strong example in this field in Türkiye.

Enhanced customer satisfaction through faster and more accurate intervention

With the project complete, Turkcell has deployed a large-scale fixed network analytics system that processes service-quality data, collected hourly, for an estimated 15 million smart and connected devices. This infrastructure reduces the risk of faults and outages by bringing performance and experience monitoring to near real-time levels. It also increases customer satisfaction by enabling faster and more accurate intervention.

Nokia's AI-powered fixed network analytics solution is built on a modern, cloud-native architecture to ensure scalability, resilience and future readiness, paving the way for the next generation of autonomous and cognitive network operations.

“As remote work, online education, and the digital economy evolve, fixed broadband services now sit at the very heart of our daily routines. Guided by this reality, as Turkcell we are elevating our service quality through proactive maintenance protocols in our fixed network. Our objective is to ensure home connectivity is both stable and of the highest standard. This approach prevents our customers from losing time with support calls and ensures a frictionless experience. Ultimately, this strong infrastructure and high satisfaction level, provide a solid foundation for the innovative services we are set to deliver,” said Prof. Dr. V. Çağrı Güngör, Chief Technology Officer at Turkcell, about the partnership.

“AI-driven analytics are increasingly shaping how fixed networks are planned and operated. Using Nokia's fixed network analytics and AI capabilities gives operations teams a more complete view of network behavior. This level of insight supports the earlier identification of network issues, more accurate prioritization, and smoother day-to-day operations while enabling automation to be introduced in a structured way, aligned with how networks evolve over time,” said John Harrington, Executive Vice-President & Head of Europe at Nokia.

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Product Page: Nokia's AI-powered fixed network analytics solution

About Nokia

Nokia is a global leader in connectivity for the AI era. With expertise across fixed, mobile, and transport networks, powered by the innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we're advancing connectivity to secure a brighter world.

About Turkcell

Turkcell is a technology and telecommunications company headquartered in Türkiye, offering a unique portfolio of voice, data and IPTV services over its mobile and fixed networks along with digital consumer, enterprise and techfin services. Turkcell Group operates in three countries: Türkiye, Belarus and Northern Cyprus. Listed on both the NYSE and BIST since July 2000, Turkcell remains the only dual-listed company on these exchanges. Read more at .

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