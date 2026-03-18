Metalcorten To Showcase The Future Of Weathering Steel Innovation At Tube & Wire 2026 In Düsseldorf

MENAFN - GetNews)Metalcorten, a leading brand of the Grupo Hierros Etxebarria and a global specialist in weathering steel, is proud to announce its participation in Wire 2026, the world's No. 1 trade fair for the tube industry. As "the place to be" for central industries and research, this edition will feature over 1,200 exhibitors from 54 countries, presenting innovations along the entire value chain-from raw materials to advanced tube production and processing technology. From its specialized manufacturing hubs in Europe, Metalcorten arrives in Düsseldorf to redefine the standards of industrial steel through a unique blend of R&D, sustainability, and aesthetic excellence.

Innovation in Every Fiber: The 2026 Portfolio At the heart of Metalcorten's exhibit is the Corten Tube, a structural product the company has been perfecting since 2016. Designed to prevent steel contamination and ensure a perfect match with sheet metal compositions, these tubes are available in certified COR-TEN® USS Steel quality.

Visitors will also discover the latest additions to the 2026 showcase:



Corten Tear Plate: A step forward in ecological and anti-slip solutions for high-end exterior walkways and facades.

Corten Steel Beams (UPN): Expanding the company's commitment to integral construction solutions with an extensive range of sizes available for immediate international distribution. Specialized R&D Tools: Showcasing the proprietary Calamine Grinding Disc, specifically developed to remove surface scale while preserving 100% of the base steel's mechanical properties, ensuring a uniform and perfect oxidation.



Sustainability Meets Aesthetic Passion In an era where the industrial sector demands green solutions, Metalcorten leads by example. All sheets are manufactured in top European mills using recycled scrap and electro-intensive production methods. Beyond technical durability, the company's R&D team has optimized the chemical composition of their steel-rich in copper, nickel, and chromium-to achieve an exceptionally intense orange tone that has become the hallmark of the brand in architectural landmarks.

"We don't just distribute steel; we provide the soul for architectural and industrial projects," states the Metalcorten leadership. "Our presence at Tube 2026 reinforces our commitment to the global market, providing high-level contacts and new business opportunities for our partners in the UK, Europe, and beyond".

Join Metalcorten at Tube 2026 Metalcorten invites all professionals, trade visitors, and investors to visit their profile and booth at the Tube & Wire Trade Fai from April 13 to 17, 2026, to experience the unique texture and technical superiority of authentic weathering steel. We look forward to seeing you at the stand Hall 3 / G 13.

About Metalcorten

Part of Grupo Hierros Etxebarria S.L., Metalcorten is a global leader in the manufacture and distribution of Corten steel tubes, sheets, and profiles. With warehouses across Spain and Europe, the company specializes in providing high-performance, skiddable steels for museums, civil constructions, and specialized industrial applications. Metalcorten is the only corten steel brand that guarantees in stock 10 different qualities certifying excellence in sustainability and durability of ecological corten steel.