Hôtel Monville Upgrades Delivery Robot With Pudu Flashbot For Room Service

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Hôtel Monville, a pioneer in robotic integration within the Canadian hospitality industry, has upgraded its“iconic” H2M2 in-room delivery robot.

Since January 2026, the hotel has replaced its delivery robot with a brand-new model, the Flashbot by Pudu Robotics, distributed in Québec by Fractal Solutions Robotiques.

A pioneer since 2018

Since March 2018, H2M2 has embodied the forward-thinking vision of Hôtel Monville. Its name, a playful nod to the iconic R2-D2 from Star Wars and the hotel's initials, perfectly captures the innovative spirit that drives the establishment.

Hôtel Monville is proud to be the first hotel establishment in Canada to have integrated a robot into room service, operating autonomously all the way to guests' room doors.

An upgrade that matches our ambitions

The hotel's new robot, replacing the previous model from Savioke, is the Flashbot, designed by Pudu Robotics. It represents a significant step forward compared to its predecessor.

More powerful and more versatile, it now offers 2 to 4 delivery compartments – compared to just one for the previous model – enabling it to handle a higher volume of requests and a wider range of needs.

Whether delivering in-room amenities, food and beverages for meetings, or group activities, H2M2 carries out its missions with remarkable efficiency and precision.

At the heart of hospitality research

Hôtel Monville is actively committed to advancing knowledge on technological innovation in hospitality. After participating in 2022 in a first study by ExperiSens, CCTT of the ITHQ on the impact of technology integration on the tourism experience – and having been awarded the 2023 Hotelia Award in the Innovation category for this project – the hotel is now contributing to a new study focused specifically on the integration of robots in the hospitality industry.

As part of this initiative, guests who have received an in-room delivery from H2M2 are invited to complete a satisfaction survey. The data collected will contribute to research aimed at improving hotel hospitality in Québec.

A unique and memorable guest experience

Beyond its operational functions, H2M2 offers guests a futuristic and playful experience. Available for in-room service Monday through Friday from 6:30am to 10:30am, and on weekends from 7am to 12pm, this faithful companion is always ready to serve.

Its look is a marked evolution from the previous model, and that's no accident: it was Agence Kandalaft Studio that imagined and created this new design. Friendly and welcoming, it is designed to naturally invite interaction.

Its colors contrast with the lobby environment while blending harmoniously within it, making it immediately recognizable in the hallways and common areas of the hotel. A look that is as functional as it is charming.

H2M2 can also be spotted in the hallways or lobby during special occasions – Easter, Christmas, Halloween – where it transforms into a dispenser of chocolates or candies, adding a touch of magic and surprise to guests' stays.

Naomi Dupont, marketing director, Hôtel Monville, says:“H2M2 is more than a robot: it is the living symbol of our commitment to innovation and excellence. With this upgrade, we continue to offer our guests a one-of-a-kind hotel experience at the forefront of technology.”