Solstice Data Plans ₹52,600 Crore Kerala Project Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Dubai-based technology firm Solstice Data has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Kerala government to invest ₹52,600 crore in a large-scale data infrastructure project at the KINFRA Industrial Park in Mattannur, marking one of the biggest technology investments proposed for the state's digital economy. The agreement envisions the development of advanced artificial intelligence-driven high-performance computing data centres on approximately 100 acres of land in Kannur district, a move officials say could reshape the region's industrial profile.

The MoU was exchanged in Thiruvananthapuram between Raj Babu Thulaseedharan, Solstice Data's country head for India, and Santhosh Koshy Thomas, managing director of Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation, commonly known as KINFRA. The signing ceremony took place in the presence of Industries Minister P Rajeev and Director of Industries P Vishnuraj, signalling strong administrative backing for the project.

Solstice Data, headquartered in Dubai, specialises in designing and operating high-performance computing facilities that support artificial intelligence applications, cloud services and large-scale data processing. The company has overseen more than sixty data-centre projects internationally, including facilities in North America. The planned Kerala campus is expected to incorporate similar advanced infrastructure, supporting large computing workloads used by artificial intelligence developers, research institutions and global technology companies.

Officials involved in the negotiations describe the proposed facility as a strategic attempt to position Kerala within the expanding global data-centre ecosystem. The investment is scheduled to be implemented over a five-to-seven-year period, with phased development of computing infrastructure and supporting utilities. Such projects typically require heavy investments in power systems, cooling technology, fibre-optic connectivity and advanced cybersecurity frameworks, all of which are considered essential to attract international technology firms that rely on reliable data-processing capacity.

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Mattannur's KINFRA Industrial Park was selected as the project site after infrastructure upgrades created additional industrial land within the complex. The park covers about 175 acres, with roughly 123 acres designated for industrial use after internal roads, power supply and other facilities were developed. Officials said the Solstice Data project will occupy the remaining 100 acres currently available for new enterprises within the park, effectively completing the industrial allocation of the site.

Kerala's industry department has framed the project as part of a broader push to attract technology-driven investments beyond the state's established IT corridors. While cities such as Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram host major software parks and technology campuses, northern districts have been seeking large industrial anchors to stimulate employment and infrastructure development. Officials believe a data-centre cluster could generate both direct and indirect jobs, ranging from engineering and maintenance roles to specialised positions in artificial intelligence research and cloud-computing operations.

Industries Minister P Rajeev said the planned facility is expected to open significant digital opportunities for the state's technology ecosystem. According to government officials, the project will be developed in collaboration with local partners, potentially creating links with educational institutions, startups and software companies working in artificial intelligence and data analytics. The state has promoted digital innovation as a key pillar of its industrial strategy, aiming to expand sectors such as fintech, health-tech and data science.

Data-centre investments have gathered momentum globally as demand for computing power rises with the growth of artificial intelligence models, streaming services and cloud-based applications. Major technology companies have been building hyperscale facilities capable of handling vast quantities of data, often requiring reliable electricity supply and extensive fibre-optic connectivity. Industry analysts say regions that provide stable power networks, regulatory clarity and strong connectivity stand to attract significant investments from technology infrastructure firms.

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Kerala has gradually positioned itself as a destination for knowledge-based industries through investments in IT parks, research institutions and digital-skills programmes. Earlier technology initiatives in the state have involved collaborations with global companies and overseas investors. Observers see the Solstice Data project as another example of cross-border partnerships shaping technology infrastructure, particularly with firms based in the Gulf that maintain commercial ties with southern states.

Local authorities in Kannur district view the project as a potential catalyst for broader economic activity around Mattannur, an area already connected by road networks and the nearby Kannur International Airport. Industrial planners say large technology campuses often stimulate the creation of ancillary industries including power equipment suppliers, cooling system manufacturers and digital-services firms.

Solstice Data's decision to establish an artificial-intelligence-focused data-centre campus also reflects the intensifying competition among regions seeking to host digital infrastructure. Governments across Asia have introduced policies aimed at attracting such projects through land allocation, tax incentives and investments in high-capacity electricity grids.

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