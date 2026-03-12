HP Indigo Expands Automation Portfolio With Amrs From Moviĝo Robotics

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) HP Indigo has expanded its automation portfolio by introducing automated mobile robots (AMRs) developed in collaboration with Dutch robotics company MoviĜo Robotics.

The announcement was made at the Dscoop Edge Rockies conference in Denver, where HP showcased new automation technologies designed to support its vision of“Nonstop Digital Printing” – a production environment where presses, workflows and material handling operate continuously with minimal manual intervention.

HP Indigo is the digital printing division of HP's Industrial Print business, supplying presses widely used in commercial printing, labels and packaging. Under the expanded collaboration, HP will sell and support the AMR systems directly, marking the first time the company has incorporated robotic material-handling technology into its own product portfolio.

According to HP, the robots are designed specifically for print production environments, where moving pallets, paper stacks and finished jobs between presses and finishing stations can create bottlenecks. The strengthened portfolio includes AMRs capable of transporting B2 pallets used by HP Indigo commercial sheet-fed presses, as well as postal pallets, carts and racks.

The lineup also includes a new model, the Sharko 5 RT, developed for roll-transport applications in HP Indigo labels and packaging presses and HP PageWide industrial inkjet systems.

MoviĜo Robotics has developed the Sharko platform in collaboration with HP to automate pallet transport inside print shops, allowing materials to move autonomously between presses, buffer zones and finishing areas.

The companies say the systems aim to reduce manual handling and improve production flow in high-volume print facilities, where complex job mixes and rapid turnaround times place increasing pressure on operators.

The move reflects a broader trend toward robotics and automation in print manufacturing, as equipment vendors increasingly integrate material handling and workflow automation alongside core production systems.