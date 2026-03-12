Brazil's SLC Agrícola Posts Q4 Loss But Annual Profit Rises

SLC Agrícola, one of Brazil's largest farming operations and a major producer of soybeans, cotton, and corn, reported fourth-quarter 2025 results on March 11 with a widening loss but strong operating metrics that beat analyst expectations. SLC Agrícola is a B3-listed agribusiness company tracked by The Rio Times' Latin American financial news coverage.

The company posted a net loss of R$71 million ($13.7M), 37.9% larger than the R$51.3 million loss in 4Q24. CEO Aurélio Pavinato noted that the fourth quarter structurally carries weaker margins because it does not benefit from biological asset revaluations - the accounting effect that boosts results in the first half when crops are growing.

However, the full-year picture was far more constructive. Annual net income reached R$565 million ($109M), a 17.3% increase, on record revenue of R$8.55 billion ($1.65B). Shares of SLCE3 traded near R$16.85 on the session, well below the average analyst price target of R$22.83.

Net revenue surged 15% to R$2.27 billion ($439M), driven by higher volumes invoiced across all crops and improved prices for corn, cottonseed, and cattle. Corn was the standout: the gross result per ton jumped 281% to R$294, supported by robust domestic demand - particularly from the expanding corn-ethanol industry - and lower production costs.

Soybean sales also contributed meaningfully, rising 30.2% in the quarter as the 2024/25 crop delivered yields of 3,960 kg/ha - 21% above the prior harvest. The cotton segment posted weaker unit economics, however, with the gross result per ton falling 25.6% to R$2,750 on lower prices and drought impact in Bahia, where 41% of the company's cotton area is concentrated.

Planted area for the 2025/26 crop cycle is projected at 835,700 hectares, a 13.6% expansion driven by the acquisition of Sierentz Agro Brasil, which added approximately 96,000–100,000 hectares of leased farmland. Soybean area will grow 14.2%, cotton 11.1%, and corn 29.3%.

Productivity continued to outperform national benchmarks. Corn yields hit 8,304 kg/ha on SLC's farms, compared with Conab's national estimate of 6,496 kg/ha for the 2024/25 safrinha - a 28% premium that underscores the company's precision-agriculture capabilities across its Cerrado operations.

The quarterly loss reflected rising expenses on multiple fronts: selling expenses climbed R$21.8 million, administrative costs added R$7.6 million, and other operating expenses - including land-deal related costs - rose R$50.9 million. Interest payments also increased as the company's gross debt grew to fund acquisitions at a time when the Selic rate has reached 15%. The EBITDA margin contracted three percentage points to 27.9%, indicating that revenue growth has not yet fully offset the cost and capex ramp-up from the land expansion strategy.

Adjusted EBITDA of R$633 million ($122M) grew 3.6% and exceeded the LSEG consensus of R$596 million, though the margin compressed to 27.9% from 30.9% a year earlier. For the full year, adjusted EBITDA reached R$2.6 billion ($503M), up a robust 30.8%, on revenue of R$8.55 billion ($1.65B), which grew 23.7%.

The annual profit of R$565 million ($109M) rose 17.3% despite the fourth-quarter drag, supported by the strong first-half performance when soybean harvests and biological asset gains significantly boosted results. The first quarter alone contributed R$510.7 million in profit - roughly 90% of the full-year total - reflecting the crop-cycle seasonality inherent in Brazilian farming.

Adjusted free cash flow in 4Q25 was R$549.1 million ($106M), down 12.2% year-on-year as higher capital expenditures and elevated interest payments partially offset the revenue growth. The company's acquisition program was capital-intensive: R$636.5 million was paid in 2025 for farmland acquisitions alone, alongside R$103 million for the SLC-MIT minority stake.

Net debt-to-EBITDA closed the year at 1.97x, up from 1.80x twelve months earlier, approaching the company's self-imposed ceiling of 2.0x. CFO Ivo Brum has indicated that leverage should begin declining toward mid-2026 as the acquisition cycle winds down and crop revenues from the expanded area come through. The company's land portfolio was revalued 15.6% higher in 2025, lifting the net asset value to R$31.90 ($6.17) per share, up 11.9%.

CEO Aurélio Pavinato expressed optimism for the 2025/26 crop cycle, citing neutral-to-weak La Niña conditions that favor grain production in the Cerrado where SLC concentrates its operations. The expanded area of 835,700 hectares - roughly 100,000 more than the prior cycle - should translate into significantly higher revenue potential.

Input procurement is well advanced for the next cycle: 85% of the fertilizer package and 91% of crop-protection products have already been purchased, locking in costs and reducing exposure to price volatility.

The company also noted that the acquisition phase is essentially complete, with all major 2025 payments finalized. The focus going forward shifts to deleveraging and maximizing returns from the newly acquired farmland.

The 2025/26 soybean harvest, which begins in January-February 2026, will be the first major test of the expanded acreage. Early indications from planting progress were positive, but crop yields will determine whether the land acquisitions generate the returns needed to justify the higher leverage.

Commodity price dynamics are critical. Corn prices have been supported by domestic ethanol demand, but soybean pricing remains sensitive to U.S.-China trade flows and Argentine supply recovery. Cotton markets face softening global demand. The interplay between these three crops will shape SLC 's revenue mix and margin trajectory.

Analyst consensus is constructive, with the average 12-month target at R$22.83 ($4.42), implying roughly 35% upside from the current R$16.85 level. The stock trades at approximately 14.6x trailing earnings with an 8.6% dividend yield - a compelling valuation if the deleveraging and crop-cycle normalization materialize as management projects.