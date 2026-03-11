In Partnership With Senac Brasil And Senac Pará, The Cisco Networking Academy Provides Pathway To AI-Enriched Future

403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
In Partnership With Senac Brasil And Senac Pará, The Cisco Networking Academy Provides Pathway To AI-Enriched Future
(MENAFN- 3BL) If we can bring digital skills to the Amazon, we can do it anywhere.
João Davi grew up in a remote fishing village where connectivity was rare and opportunity even rarer. Through our partnership with Senac Brasil and Senac Pará, the Cisco Networking Academy gave him a pathway to a future he couldn't have imagined.
Yet one-third of the world still lacks meaningful connectivity-and AI is deepening the divide between those who have access and those who do not. The Amazon was one of our hardest challenges, and that's exactly why it matters. There are no excuses for leaving communities like João's behind.
But no one can do this alone. Deep partnerships make it possible. Taking on the hard things together is how we power a more inclusive future for all.
Hear his story on BBC Storyworks:
João Davi grew up in a remote fishing village where connectivity was rare and opportunity even rarer. Through our partnership with Senac Brasil and Senac Pará, the Cisco Networking Academy gave him a pathway to a future he couldn't have imagined.
Yet one-third of the world still lacks meaningful connectivity-and AI is deepening the divide between those who have access and those who do not. The Amazon was one of our hardest challenges, and that's exactly why it matters. There are no excuses for leaving communities like João's behind.
But no one can do this alone. Deep partnerships make it possible. Taking on the hard things together is how we power a more inclusive future for all.
Hear his story on BBC Storyworks:
View original content here.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Independent Legal Opinion Confirms Salvium Is A Privacy Coin That Is Compliant For EU Mica Regulated Exchanges
CommentsNo comment