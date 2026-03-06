How Son's Skin Woes Inspired Mamaearth Co-Founder To Build ₹1,000-Crore Business: 'We Started From Zero'
Alagh, along with her husband Varun Alag, launched their startup, Honasa Consumer Private Limited, in 2016 in search of 'toxin'-free products for their child. The Gurugram-based entrepreneur revealed that she did not come from a traditional 'business background'.
“I actually started as an artist. I studied at the New York Academy of Art and was getting very serious about my art career until my first son, Agastya, was born,” she told Livemint.A mother's search for safer products
Her priorities shifted towards her newborn, who developed severe eczema - a condition that causes itchy and inflamed skin. Concerned about the ingredients in baby care products available in India, Alagh and her husband, Varun Alagh, began searching for safer alternatives.Also Read | Mamaearth's Ghazal Alagh exposes jargon of 'early confidence', shares 3 lessons
“We spent months finding products and reading labels, but were met with total disappointment. I couldn't find a single product in India that was truly safe or free from harmful toxins,” she said.
The couple had to rely on friends travelling abroad to bring basic lotions for their son. This eventually prompted them to launch Mamaearth with the aim of providing toxin-free products for Indian babies.Battling societal judgement
'My biggest challenge was not business logistics, but societal judgment,' Alagh shared.
“People would ask me, 'You have a newborn; why are you running around factories?' I remember standing in a manufacturing unit, exhausted and in milk-stained clothes, being told toxin-free products were a luxury Indians would never pay for,” she recalled.Also Read | Mamaearth's Ghazal Alagh shares 3 lessons on overcoming 'rejection'
The couple shared that they invested ₹25 lakh - their entire life savings - and had no plan B.
“There was no Plan B. If it failed, we were starting from zero with a young child,” she said.How AI is changing entrepreneurship
Alagh further stressed how entrepreneurship is changing due to AI, asserting that technology has dramatically reduced the cost and barriers to testing ideas.
“Today, what took me ₹25 lakh in 2016 can be done for ₹10,000– ₹15,000,” she said.Also Read | Ghazal Alagh's '85% Rule' to build a 'solid business': What does it mean?
She explained that AI tools can help entrepreneurs design product mock-ups, test packaging concepts, and run targeted marketing campaigns before actually manufacturing the product.
For instance, founders can run a Meta advertising funnel to test whether customers are interested in a product concept. If people click through and reach the checkout stage, it can indicate potential product-market fit.A warning for youngsters
Despite the advantages, Alagh warned that AI should not be treated as a 'shortcut to skip the hard thinking'.
“Don't treat AI as a shortcut to skip the hard thinking,” she said.“It's a tool that makes you faster - at testing, personalising and understanding patterns - but it cannot replace real consumer insight.”
She stressed the importance of staying closely connected to customers rather than relying only on analytics dashboards.
“The moment you stop talking to real people and only read data dashboards, you lose something that is very difficult to recover,” she said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment