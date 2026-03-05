Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Dirōna Announces Exclusive Partnership With SBG Funding To Support North America's Distinguished Restaurants


2026-03-05 03:31:00
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- DiRōNA - Distinguished Restaurants of North America, today announced an exclusive partnership with SBG Funding, a leading provider of flexible business financing, to help independent and multi-unit restaurant operators access capital solutions designed to support growth, renovations, equipment upgrades, seasonal working capital needs, and other operational investments.

Through this partnership, DiRōNA Awarded Restaurants will have access to financing options through SBG Funding, with a streamlined introduction process and dedicated support to help operators explore funding solutions aligned with their goals.

“Our awarded restaurateurs are constantly reinvesting - into their teams, their guest experience, and the details that define excellence. This exclusive partnership with SBG Funding adds a practical layer of support for operators who want to move quickly on upgrades and opportunities without compromising the integrity of their brand.” said Scott Breard, CEO of DiRōNA.

“DiRōNA represents the gold standard in hospitality,” said Jeffrey Sachs, CEO of SBG Funding.“We're proud to partner with an organization that recognizes some of the most respected restaurants in the industry and to support its members with fast, flexible capital to keep investing in their businesses.””

Additional details about the program and eligibility will be shared directly with DiRōNA Awarded Restaurants and through DiRōNA's partner communications.

Founded in 1990, DiRōNA was established to identify and honor exceptional restaurants that provide an extraordinary dining experience. For more information about SBG Funding, visit or explore DiRōNA's full list of awarded restaurants at .

