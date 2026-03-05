Francois Vreÿ

Francois Vreÿ
- Research Coordinator, Security Institute for Governance and Leadership in Africa, Stellenbosch University
Francois Vrey is an Emeritus Professor of Military Science, Stellenbosch University. He currently serves as the research coordinator of the Security Institute for Governance and Leadership in Africa (SIGLA) of Stellenbosch University. SIGLA is set up to undertake research and partnership programmes with international actors on leadership in Africa, landward and maritime security governance. Francois does research in maritime security governance off Africa in particular but is also responsible for coordinating research cooperation and outputs by way of publications, roundtable and conference events for all three research domains of SIGLA.
- –present Research Coordinator, Security Institute for Governance and Leadership in Africa, Stellenbosch University
- Stellenbosch University, Phd, Strategic Studies/Maritime Security
- 2018 Role: Research Coordinator, Security Institute for Governance and Leadership in Africa Funding Source: National Research Foundation
