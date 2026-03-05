Francois Vreÿ

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2026-03-05 07:05:04
  • Research Coordinator, Security Institute for Governance and Leadership in Africa, Stellenbosch University
Profile

Francois Vrey is an Emeritus Professor of Military Science, Stellenbosch University. He currently serves as the research coordinator of the Security Institute for Governance and Leadership in Africa (SIGLA) of Stellenbosch University. SIGLA is set up to undertake research and partnership programmes with international actors on leadership in Africa, landward and maritime security governance. Francois does research in maritime security governance off Africa in particular but is also responsible for coordinating research cooperation and outputs by way of publications, roundtable and conference events for all three research domains of SIGLA. For more detail on SIGLA see

Experience
  • –present Research Coordinator, Security Institute for Governance and Leadership in Africa, Stellenbosch University
Education
  • Stellenbosch University, Phd, Strategic Studies/Maritime Security
Grants and Contracts
  • 2018 Role: Research Coordinator, Security Institute for Governance and Leadership in Africa Funding Source: National Research Foundation

