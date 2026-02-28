403
Trendyo, UNDP Launch Fifth Rural Digital Hub in Türkiye’s Denizli Province
(MENAFN) Trendyol, Türkiye’s leading e-commerce platform, in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), inaugurated the fifth rural digital hub in the western province of Denizli, as stated by reports.
Situated in the Inceler neighborhood of Bozkurt district, the center is part of the “Villages of Tomorrow” initiative, a joint program aimed at equipping farmers, women entrepreneurs, and youth with essential digital skills.
The initiative, designed to promote inclusive growth and sustainable development, has previously established hubs in Adana, İzmir, Diyarbakır, and Sakarya, with additional facilities in Konya and Hatay under development.
The Denizli hub will offer training in e-commerce, branding, product design, and digital marketing for local producers and small businesses. Children and young people will also have access to courses in digital literacy, coding, robotics, and artificial intelligence. Farmers will receive guidance in digital and sustainable agricultural practices.
Trendyol reported that the program has reached nearly 10,000 participants to date, helping rural producers integrate into wider supply chains through data-driven production and digital tools.
Currently, thirteen local producers offer over 250 products directly to consumers via the “Villages of Tomorrow Boutique,” including regional agricultural goods such as Buldan chestnuts, Calkarasi and Isabey grapes, Honaz cherries, and Denizli thyme, alongside traditional textiles and handicrafts.
The opening ceremony was attended by senior Turkish officials, including Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir, Türkiye’s UN Ambassador Ahmet Yildiz, UNDP representatives, and local administrators.
Speaking at the event, Yildiz highlighted the project as a prime example of collaboration between the UN and private sector to foster sustainable and inclusive development nationwide. He also shared a personal connection to the location:
“It is deeply emotional for me, both personally and professionally, to be here in the village where I was born. This building has a profound meaning for our family—it is where my father carried stones for its foundation, and where I studied alongside my siblings. To keep the spirit of Inceler alive, we restored it into a library and museum. Standing on this foundation, we look ahead to the future.”
