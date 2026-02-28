403
Türkiye’s Havelsan Launches Advanced Flight Simulator
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s defense company Havelsan has finalized the Goksim full-flight simulator, designed to train pilots on the Gokbey, the domestically produced general-purpose helicopter by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI).
The simulator is now operational and will support type conversion, emergency drills, mission rehearsals, and maintenance training for TAI Gokbey pilots.
Mehmet Akif Nacar, Havelsan’s general manager, told Anadolu that the project has reached the delivery stage, with the first pilots to train on the system coming from the Gendarmerie Aviation Command.
Havelsan has previously developed simulators for helicopters including the Atak, Seahawk, Black Hawk, and Cougar.
Nacar emphasized that Goksim runs entirely on domestically developed software, with Havelsan engineers designing the visual models, display systems, and image generators internally. The team also created a custom database to accurately depict real-world airports and surrounding terrain.
He added that flight hours logged in the simulator will count toward actual flight time, as the system meets the highest certification standards of the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).
The Goksim simulator includes an enlarged external structure to replicate the Gokbey’s spacious cockpit design, complete with downward-facing floor windows. Developers also enhanced the visual projection and mirror systems to provide a realistic, wide field of view.
