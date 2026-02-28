SWI Capital Holding IPO Reinforces Governance Framework Under Max-Hervé George
For SWI Group, the transition to a listed holding structure marks a structural recalibration toward enhanced oversight and transparency. As of 31 December 2025, SWI Capital Holding reported a pro forma balance sheet of approximately €3.2 billion, while SWI Group manages around €11 billion in assets across 26 offices in 18 countries. The scale of the platform places increased emphasis on board-level discipline and institutional reporting standards following the IPO.
Max-Hervé George, founder and CEO of SWI Group and CEO of SWI Capital Holding, has overseen the consolidation of the Group under a single publicly traded parent entity. The IPO of SWI Capital Holding centralises governance, capital allocation and disclosure at the holding company level, aligning SWI Group with the regulatory expectations of Euronext Amsterdam.
To coincide with the IPO, SWI Capital Holding appointed Arnaud de Puyfontaine as Non-Executive Chairman, reinforcing board oversight during the Group's transition into public markets. The strengthened board structure introduces additional independent supervision as SWI Group operates within a listed environment.
Under Max-Hervé George, SWI Group has developed a diversified investment platform spanning digital infrastructure, real estate, financial services and alternative strategies. The IPO does not alter that operational breadth; rather, it embeds SWI Group within a governance architecture designed to support long-term capital stewardship.
The listing of SWI Capital Holding therefore represents a governance milestone as much as a market event. With SWI Capital Holding trading on Euronext Amsterdam, Max-Hervé George positions SWI Group within a regulated framework intended to balance entrepreneurial execution with institutional accountability
