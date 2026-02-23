Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kazakhstan's Crude Oil Exports To Türkiye Reach New Milestones

2026-02-23 09:04:54
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 24. Kazakhstan exported 2.859 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products derived from bituminous minerals to Türkiye in 2025, reflecting a 44.5% increase compared to the 1.978 million tons exported in 2024.

Data obtained by Trend from the country's Bureau of National Statistics shows that the total value of these exports reached $1.505 billion, reflecting a 23.7% rise compared to $1.217 billion in 2024.

In total, Kazakhstan exported a total of 76.032 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products in 2025, which is a 7% increase from the 71.037 million tons exported in 2024. Despite the higher volume, the total value of these global exports reached $39.898 billion, representing a 7% decline from $42.885 billion the previous year.

Overall, Kazakhstan's foreign trade turnover totaled $143.888 billion in 2025, a 1.3% increase compared to 2024. Total exports amounted to $79.041 billion, down 3.2% year-on-year, while imports grew by 7.4% to reach $64.847 billion.

