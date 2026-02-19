Air Canada Expands Travel Options To Türkiye Through New Partnership With Pegasus Airlines



New interline partnership unlocks convenient connections to Istanbul and Izmir

Air Canada customers gain access to nine routes operated by Pegasus Airlines Both airlines intend to deepen the partnership with codeshare and loyalty agreements



MONTRÉAL, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Canada and Pegasus Airlines announced today a new partnership that will give travellers more convenient access to Türkiye's most in-demand destinations.

Through a new interline agreement, Air Canada customers will be able to book travel on nine Pegasus-operated routes, offering smooth connections via major European gateways to Istanbul and the Aegean coastal city of Izmir. The partnership strengthens Air Canada's connectivity to a dynamic market, providing customers with greater choice and flexibility.

“Air Canada's strategy is built on connecting people, markets, and opportunities around the world,” said Mary-Jane Lorette, Vice President, Revenue Management, Partnerships and International Affairs at Air Canada.“Our partnership with Pegasus Airlines expands our reach into Türkiye, offering customers more ways to explore one of the world's most dynamic regions while reinforcing our role as a leading global airline.”

“We are pleased to partner with Air Canada to strengthen connectivity between Canada and Türkiye. This interline agreement will provide travellers with convenient access to Istanbul and İzmir via key European gateways, enhancing flexibility and ease of travel. We look forward to developing this partnership further as we continue expanding our international network,” said Onur Dedeköylü, Chief Commercial Officer at Pegasus Airlines.

Through the partnership, travellers flying to Air Canada's European gateways of Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Copenhagen, Munich, Geneva, Vienna, Zurich and Athens, will enjoy easy onward connections to Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen International Airport, and from Frankfurt to İzmir Adnan Menderes Airport. In addition to increased flying options, customers will enjoy the benefits of a single itinerary and the convenience of through-checked baggage. Air Canada and Pegasus Airlines are also exploring expanding the partnership into a full codeshare in the future, which would include reciprocal loyalty program benefits and enhanced cooperation across both carriers' international networks.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Headquartered in Montréal, Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, with more than 10 million members worldwide. Members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers more travel choices than any other Canadian tour operator to hundreds of destinations worldwide, with a wide selection of hotels, flights, cruises, day tours, and car rentals. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada's climate-related ambition includes a long-term aspirational goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. For additional information, please see Air Canada's TCFD disclosure. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX (AC) in Canada and the OTCQX (ACDVF) in the US.

About Pegasus Airlines

Established in 1990, Pegasus Airlines adopted a low-cost airline business model after being acquired by ESAS Holding in 2005. As a leading low-cost and digital-first carrier, Pegasus operates with the belief that everyone has the right to fly, offering budget-friendly travel on a young fleet of aircraft. Pegasus' network extends to 158 destinations in 55 countries, spanning 39 domestic (Türkiye) and 119 international routes. Operating mainly through its primary hub at Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport, and other airports in Türkiye, Pegasus offers its guest seamless connections between Türkiye and Europe, the Middle East and North Africa, and Asia. With a customer-focused approach, Pegasus also enhances the travel experience and value for its guests by offering digital innovations together with its comprehensive efforts for a cleaner, more equal and harmonious future, with the mission of Moving Towards a Sustainable Future. For further information, visit the Pegasus Airlines Sustainability Hub. For more information on Pegasus Airlines, please visit the website.

Contacts: ...

Internet:

Read our annual report Here

Sign up for Air Canada news:

Media Resources:

Photos

Videos

B-Roll

Articles

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

MENAFN19022026004107003653ID1110763601