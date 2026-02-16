Yanik Guillemette Announces Strategic Partnership Between Accolad And The Barreau Du Québec Services Corporation

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yanik Guillemette, Canadian technology entrepreneur and Chairman of Accolad's External Advisory Committee on Technology and Innovation, today announced a strategic partnership between Accolad and the Barreau du Québec Services Corporation (CSBQ), aimed at modernizing employee recognition and benefits programs for law firms across the province.

Through this collaboration, member firms can now access an automated digital infrastructure designed to efficiently recognize the work of lawyers, paralegals, and administrative teams through a centralized platform for digital rewards and professional incentives.

The initiative represents a significant evolution in a sector historically associated with more traditional approaches to professional recognition.

Modernizing a Practice That Has Remained Unchanged for Decades

For many years, recognition programs within law firms relied on promotional items or standardized gifts - such as bottle openers, cutting boards, or corporate merchandise - often misaligned with the expectations of today's professionals.

Accolad now introduces a fully digital and customizable approach.

“Law firms are evolving rapidly, yet their recognition tools have remained surprisingly analog. We wanted to provide a modern, flexible, and instant solution aligned with today's professional standards,” said Yanik Guillemette.

The platform enables organizations to:



Automate professional recognition and reward distribution;

Manage appreciation programs for administrative staff;

Deliver incentives tied to performance or career milestones;

Integrate rewards into HR and retention initiatives; Maintain centralized, traceable management aligned with administrative compliance requirements.



Growing Adoption Across Canada's Legal Sector

Through this partnership with the Barreau du Québec Services Corporation, Accolad is increasingly becoming a preferred solution among several of Canada's leading law firms seeking to modernize employee engagement and recognition strategies.

As talent retention and workforce engagement become strategic priorities for professional organizations, firms are increasingly adopting digital solutions that enable fast and personalized recognition.

“Professional recognition is no longer a symbolic gesture. It has become a tangible driver of engagement and retention in highly competitive environments such as the legal sector,” added Guillemette.

Infrastructure Designed for Professional Organizations

The Accolad platform allows firms to offer access to a catalog of more than 200 international digital gift cards - including Amazon, IKEA, Walmart, and Esso - while also promoting a growing network of Québec-based merchants.

This hybrid approach enables organizations to provide meaningful rewards while supporting local businesses, an increasingly important factor for professional teams and employers alike.

According to Accolad, the objective is to transform internal recognition into a simple, instant, and measurable process comparable to technological standards already adopted across other professional industries.

Advancing a More Human-Centered Organizational Culture

This partnership reflects a broader transformation within the professional world, where organizational performance increasingly depends on employee engagement and continuous recognition.

Accolad positions its technology as an infrastructure layer enabling professional organizations to automate recognition practices that were previously complex and time-consuming to administer.

“High-performing organizations understand that recognition must be embedded into everyday operations rather than treated as an occasional initiative. Our role is to remove operational friction so managers can focus on their teams,” concluded Yanik Guillemette.

About Accolad

Accolad is a Canadian technology platform specializing in the automation of employee recognition programs, digital rewards, and professional incentive solutions. The platform enables organizations to securely distribute digital rewards and payments at scale through an extensive catalog of local and international brands.

