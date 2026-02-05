403
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia to Forge Stronger Defense Cooperation
(MENAFN) Türkiye and Saudi Arabia are poised to deepen defense industry collaboration, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan revealed during his return journey from Cairo, highlighting international acclaim for Turkey's domestically manufactured stealth fighter aircraft KAAN.
Erdogan disclosed to journalists that the KAAN program has garnered substantial international praise, confirming active joint investment discussions with Saudi Arabia that could materialize immediately.
Ankara and Riyadh have finalized significant defense sector partnership agreements, Erdogan emphasized, reaffirming Turkey's commitment to broadening these strategic ties.
Addressing escalating Iran-U.S. hostilities, Erdogan voiced optimism that diplomatic channels could defuse tensions between the rival powers, underscoring the critical necessity of establishing formal negotiation platforms.
On the Gaza crisis, the president pledged Turkey will assume an active position ensuring proper execution of the Gaza peace framework while working to reestablish security and stability throughout the territory.
The announcements signal Turkey's expanding role as both a regional diplomatic broker and emerging defense technology exporter, with the KAAN stealth fighter serving as a centerpiece of Ankara's growing military-industrial ambitions.
