President Ilham Aliyev Sends Letter To President Of Türkiye

MENAFN - AzerNews) President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter to President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan,reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

My dear Brother,

Three years have passed since the earthquake that deeply shook the brotherly Republic of Türkiye. I commemorate with profound respect and reverence the cherished memory of those who lost their lives in this devastating tragedy.

This disaster became a serious humanitarian test for Türkiye, when in a single night thousands of people perished, and many cities and settlements were reduced to ruins. During those painful days, the Azerbaijani people followed the events with deep sorrow, accepting the grief of brotherly Türkiye as their own and sharing fully in its anguish.

The unshakable brotherhood that underpins Azerbaijan–Türkiye relations revealed its true essence precisely at such a difficult moment. From the very first hours of the tragedy, the state and people of Azerbaijan, guided by the principles of unity and solidarity, stood shoulder to shoulder with Türkiye, extending comprehensive support and assistance.

Thanks to strong state governance under your wise leadership and the unity of the Turkish people, Türkiye has achieved significant accomplishments in overcoming the consequences of the earthquake. The implementation of large-scale reconstruction initiatives, the creation of modern residential infrastructure, and the restoration of social welfare in the affected provinces stand as clear indicators of Türkiye's long-term development strategy.

As an expression of our fraternal duty, Azerbaijan has contributed to the reconstruction and restoration efforts in Kahramanmaraş province, actively participating in the construction of the“Azerbaijan” neighborhood. Azerbaijan's support for the reconstruction and development efforts of the brotherly country is a vivid manifestation of our friendly and allied relations.

I am confident that the strong unity and strategic alliance between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, founded on the philosophy of“One nation, two states,” will continue to contribute to the prosperity of our peoples, while serving as a cornerstone of regional stability, security, and sustainable development.

On this day of remembrance, I once again extend my deepest condolences to you, the families of the victims, and the entire brotherly people of Türkiye, and I pray to Almighty Allah to grant mercy to our brothers and sisters who lost their lives," the letter reads.