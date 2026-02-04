403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
L’Abysse Dubai by Yannick Alléno to Debut at One&Only The Palm
(MENAFN- PRCO) 4th February, Dubai: One&Only The Palm announces the upcoming L’Abysse Dubai, a culinary sanctuary conceived by Chef Yannick Alléno. Following its two Michelin-starred Parisian flagship and the success of L’Abysse Monaco and L’Abysse Osaka, this will mark the fourth global outpost of L’Abysse. This Dubai opening brings Chef Yannick Alléno’s poetic interpretation of omakase to the Middle East, where precision, restraint, and emotion converge in harmony.
Set within an intimate space designed by Laurence Bonnel, renowned for her sculptural minimalism and emotive spatial narratives, in collaboration with the architectural duo RoWin’atelier, celebrated for their craft-led material innovation and architectural finesse, L’Abysse Dubai evokes a world suspended. Every detail, from sculptural textures and travertine finishes to bespoke art installations by William Coggin and Célia Bertrand, draws inspiration from the rhythm of the sea. The atmosphere, both meditative and refined, mirrors the spirit of the cuisine it houses.
L’Abysse honours the Japanese cuisine of time, celebrating the art of aging and temperature to reveal the deepest essence of each ingredient and seasonal fish, while also expressing the creative and modern cuisine of Yannick Alléno. Guests will embark on an omakase journey that balances precision and poetry, where each course unfolds as an intimate conversation between sushi Master and guest.
With only ten seats at the counter, sixteen in the dining room, and eight in a private dining room, L’Abysse Dubai offers one of the region’s most exclusive culinary encounters. Every gesture, plate, and detail is designed to awaken the senses and still the mind, an immersion into harmony where French expression meets Japanese purity.
As the newest jewel in One&Only The Palm’s constellation of culinary experiences, L’Abysse Dubai completes the resort’s gastronomic narrative from the rhythm of the sea at 101 to the artistry of haute cuisine at STAY, a two-Michelin starred restaurant by Yannick Alléno, culminating in the quiet transcendence of L’Abysse.
L’Abysse Dubai is set to open in April 2026, inviting discerning diners to embark on a journey beneath the surface, a realm of balance between movement and stillness where every detail is crafted with intention.
Set within an intimate space designed by Laurence Bonnel, renowned for her sculptural minimalism and emotive spatial narratives, in collaboration with the architectural duo RoWin’atelier, celebrated for their craft-led material innovation and architectural finesse, L’Abysse Dubai evokes a world suspended. Every detail, from sculptural textures and travertine finishes to bespoke art installations by William Coggin and Célia Bertrand, draws inspiration from the rhythm of the sea. The atmosphere, both meditative and refined, mirrors the spirit of the cuisine it houses.
L’Abysse honours the Japanese cuisine of time, celebrating the art of aging and temperature to reveal the deepest essence of each ingredient and seasonal fish, while also expressing the creative and modern cuisine of Yannick Alléno. Guests will embark on an omakase journey that balances precision and poetry, where each course unfolds as an intimate conversation between sushi Master and guest.
With only ten seats at the counter, sixteen in the dining room, and eight in a private dining room, L’Abysse Dubai offers one of the region’s most exclusive culinary encounters. Every gesture, plate, and detail is designed to awaken the senses and still the mind, an immersion into harmony where French expression meets Japanese purity.
As the newest jewel in One&Only The Palm’s constellation of culinary experiences, L’Abysse Dubai completes the resort’s gastronomic narrative from the rhythm of the sea at 101 to the artistry of haute cuisine at STAY, a two-Michelin starred restaurant by Yannick Alléno, culminating in the quiet transcendence of L’Abysse.
L’Abysse Dubai is set to open in April 2026, inviting discerning diners to embark on a journey beneath the surface, a realm of balance between movement and stillness where every detail is crafted with intention.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment