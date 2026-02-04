Egypt: President El-Sisi Receives Turkish President Erdoğan

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi receives President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The two presidents are scheduled to hold an official round of talks, after which they will co-chair the second meeting of the Egypt–Türkiye High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council. The two leaders will also take part in the closing session of the Egyptian-Turkish Business Forum, which is set to be held today with broad participation from the business community and financial and economic institutions in both countries.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.