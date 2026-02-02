Kaldalón Hf.: Routine Announcement Regarding Share Buybacks Pursuant To Buyback Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In week 5 of 2026, Kaldalón hf. purchased 740,797 of its own shares for a total consideration of ISK 19,903,360 as detailed below:

Date Time Purchased shares Share price Purchase price Own shares after transaction 28.1.2026 12:06:05 16,000 27.0 432,000 21,772,905 28.1.2026 13:54:24 234,000 27.0 6,318,000 22,006,905 29.1.2026 14:48:02 247,072 26.8 6,621,530 22,253,977 29.1.2026 15:02:19 1,464 26.8 39,235 22,255,441 29.1.2026 15:02:20 1,464 26.8 39,235 22,256,905 30.1.2026 09:40:05 237,740 26.8 6,371,432 22,494,645 30.1.2026 09:57:48 3,057 26.8 81,928 22,497,702 740,797 19.903.360

These transactions were carried out in accordance with the share buyback program announced by Kaldalón hf. on 6 January 2026 and published on the Nasdaq Iceland stock exchange. The buyback program has now been completed.

Prior to these latest transactions, Kaldalón hf. held 21,756,905 of its own shares. Following the purchases, the company holds a total of 22,497,702 treasury shares, corresponding to 2.07% of the company's total issued share capital. Kaldalón hf. purchased a total of 1,494,981 own shares under the program, equivalent to 0.14% of issued share capital, for a total purchase price of ISK 40,556,328.

The buyback program commenced on Wednesday, 7 January 2026. The program envisaged the buyback of a maximum of 9,000,000 shares, provided that the total consideration did not exceed ISK 250,000,000.

The buyback program is conducted in accordance with the Icelandic Companies Act No. 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse, as incorporated into Icelandic law by Act No. 60/2021 on measures against market abuse, and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 which sets out technical standards for buyback programs.

For further information, please contact:

Jón Þór Gunnarsson, CEO

