AB Akola Group Considers The Possibility Of Investing EUR 34 Million In The Construction Of A New Plant In Kaišiadorys

In the near future, the company plans to submit an application to the National Paying Agency and to participate in the upcoming European Union funding call in order to seek financial support. Final decisions regarding the investment will be made after assessing the funding conditions and obtaining all required permits and approvals.

“This investment is an important part of the long-term development of our poultry business. It would enable more efficient handling of animal by-products and improve operational efficiency. If the project is implemented as planned, the new plant could start operations in the second half of 2028, and the project would create 52 new jobs,” says Mažvydas Šileika, Deputy CEO for Finance and Investments at AB Akola Group.

According to him, when assessing this project, the company sees an opportunity to concentrate the processing of animal by-products in a single location, leveraging the existing poultry infrastructure and carrying out this activity using state-of-the-art equipment and innovative technological solutions that enable advanced environmental protection and hygiene standards.

If the project is approved, Vilniaus Paukštynas would plan to construct and operate a Category 3 animal by-products processing facility, classified as the lowest-risk category. Within the facility, raw materials arising from poultry farming activities would be processed through a closed technological process with the application of thermal treatment. The process would produce poultry meal, feather meal and blood meal, as well as a secondary product-rendered fats-which can be used in feed production and in the cosmetics and biotechnology sectors.

It is planned that approximately 76 tonnes of products would be produced per day, of which around 17 tonnes would consist of rendered fats.

The project is planned to be implemented on a site previously used for industrial activities, located in an industrial zone outside the city of Kaišiadorys. Currently unused buildings would be demolished, and new facilities tailored to the planned activities would be constructed in their place.

AB Akola Group is the largest agribusiness and food production group in the Baltics, employing over 5,000 people The group includes such well-known companies as Kauno Grūdai, Linas Agro, Vilniaus Paukštynas, Kaišiadorių Paukštynas, Dotnuva Baltic, and others. The group operates throughout the entire food production chain, "from field to fork". In the 2024–2025 financial year, the Group's revenue reached €1.58 billion, with 3.1 million tons of products sold. Gross profit amounted to €194 million, operating profit to €79 million, EBITDA to €110 million, and net profit to €61 million.

For more information:

Mažvydas Šileika

Deputy CEO for Finance and Investments at AB Akola Group

E-mail: ...

Mob. +370 619 19 403