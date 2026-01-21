UAE-Based Green Economy Partnership Secures Finance For Ð̶̶800m Decarbonization Project, Creating Up To 15,000 Jobs

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Marking a significant step in implementing the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative, the pioneering Green Economy Partnership (GEP), headquartered in UAE, has leveraged international carbon markets to secure finance for a major African carbon removal project, showcasing the nation's blueprint for turning climate ambition into cross-border action.

GEP announced today the mobilization of significant international institutional finance for its first transaction under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

This achievement reinforces the UAE's strategy as a global hub for green finance and sustainable innovation, supporting its pioneering vision through practical and scalable climate solutions. It also underscores the UAE's commitment to strengthening international partnerships for sustainable development, a key pillar of the“UAE Consensus” signed at COP28, and the theme of the upcoming World Government Summit, which will focus on“shaping the future of governments” and integrating climate action as a fundamental pillar to build more efficient and resilient government systems to address tomorrow's challenges.

The transaction, facilitated in partnership with Netherlands-listed Green Earth Group N.V. (Euronext: EARTH), supports the Namizimu Project in Malawi's Namizimu Forest Reserve. The large-scale nature-based initiative focuses on afforestation, reforestation, and agroforestry, with the potential to generate up to 12 million tonnes of high-integrity carbon removals with a Projected Lifetime Economic Value upwards of Ð̶̶800 millions ($240 millions), while restoring critical ecosystems.

“This is a direct outcome of the UAE's forward-thinking regulatory environment and its ambition to be an enabler of credible global climate action,” said Ivano Iannelli, Chief Sustainability Officer and MD of GEP.“Achieving Net Zero 2050 requires mobilizing global capital through trusted mechanisms today. We are translating the framework established by Article 6 and championed during COP28 into real investment, real emission reductions, and real community benefits, solidifying the UAE's place on the map of international sustainable finance.”

Selwyn Duijvestijn, CEO of Green Earth Group, commented:“Partnering with a UAE-based pioneer like GEP underscores the maturity and credibility the UAE brings to the climate finance table. This partnership is a model for how governed, transparent markets can accelerate climate progress globally.”

Aligning with UAE Leadership & Economic Vision

This deal is a tangible example of the UAE's“Projects of the 50” that includes the vision for the next 50 years is to make the UAE the global capital of investment and economic creativity, an integrated incubator for entrepreneurship and emerging projects, and an advanced laboratory for new economic opportunities. This ambition also aims to consolidate the UAE's economic diversification agenda, positioning the nation as a creator and exporter of cutting-edge climate finance technology and expertise. GEP utilised its proprietary AI-platform, PAIP, to ensure the project's transparency and integrity-showcasing the UAE's growing leadership in climate technology. PAIP is an all-encompassing blockchain based platform launched at COP30 to aggregate and navigate climate data lakes and provide AI-assisted reporting to the Paris Agreement as well as Carbon Registry and Investor matching.

Beyond Carbon: Delivering Social Impact and Job Creation

The project's impact is twofold: it delivers immediate socio-economic benefits, with the potential to create over 15,000 local jobs in Malawi, while simultaneously advancing the UAE's leadership in the climate finance ecosystem critical for global 2050 targets. The demand for credits is linked to decarbonizing sectors like steel and cement-industries central to the UAE's and the world's net-zero transition.

“The UAE is proving that climate action and economic development go hand-in-hand,” Iannelli added.“By mobilising private sector investment from Europe into a strategic project in Africa, we are fulfilling a key pillar of the UAE's foreign aid and sustainability strategy.”

A Model for the Future

The demand for compliance carbon credits is linked to global net-zero commitments and government-set targets in hard-to-abate sectors like aviation, steel and cement-industries central to the UAE's and the region's industrial growth. This positions the UAE not just as a participant, but as a critical architect of the markets that will decarbonise global industry.

This announcement supports the UAE federal law 11/2024 on the“Reduction of Climate Change Effects” came into force on 29 May 2025 establishing the National Carbon Registry and targets. It also underscores the UAE's commitment to its national climate targets by actively shaping and participating in the global markets that will make collective net-zero ambitions achievable.

.The Green Economy Partnership (GEP) is a UAE-registered climate finance technology and project development company.

.The Namizimu Project is located in the Namizimu Forest Reserve, Malawi.

.Article 6 of the Paris Agreement enables international cooperation on carbon markets.

.UAE federal law 11/2024 on the“Reduction of Climate Change Effects” came into force on 29 May 2025 establishing the National Carbon Registry and targets

About the Green Economy Partnership (GEP)

The Green Economy Partnership (GEP) is a ClimateTech, environmental finance and project originator dedicated to developing large-scale compliance emission reduction initiatives for global compliance carbon markets, particularly for the Global South. At the core of GEP's strategy is innovation, combining data-centric platforms, clean technologies and Artificial Intelligence in support of the greater access to Paris Agreement Article 6, CORSIA, and emerging compliance frameworks including the IMO Net-Zero Framework. GEP is a project developer and system enabler, partnering with governments and institutions to identify, mature, and bring eligible projects to market at scale. Through its integrated AI and Blockchain platform, GEP aims to accelerate decarbonization across hard-to-abate sectors while ensuring transparency, auditability, and global interoperability.

