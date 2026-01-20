Lexisnexis Expands Protégétm AI Assistant To Courtlink® For Smarter, Faster Docket Intelligence

New York, January 20, 2026 – LexisNexis Legal & Professional, a global leader in private, secure, authoritative, legal AI workflow solutions, today announced the launch of Protégé in CourtLink , bringing personalized AI assistance that integrates the industry's most trusted docket intelligence platform into users' workflows. Protégé in CourtLink applies AI to simplify research, analysis, and monitoring, allowing users to move from the docket to decisions in seconds. It transforms docket intelligence, empowering legal professionals to uncover litigation trends, monitor key parties, and anticipate emerging risks with clarity and confidence.

Protégé in CourtLink combines the depth and reliability of CourtLink's unmatched docket coverage with advanced AI that transforms how legal professionals find, analyze, and act on court data. With AI-powered natural language docket search, on-demand document summaries and full docket summarization, users experience a faster, clearer way to find and act on information while saving hours of manual review, enabling faster responses and confident, data-driven decisions.

Protégé in CourtLink introduces three distinct AI-powered capabilities that redefine how legal professionals engage with the industry's largest collection of court data.



New Natural Language Docket Search allows users to use plain-language workflow queries such as“Show me recent product liability cases where [name] is defendant” instead of navigating Boolean syntax or multiple filters. Protégé interprets intent and context to deliver accurate, relevant results instantly, simplifying discovery and flattening the learning curve for new users.

On-Demand Document Summarization lets users instantly generate concise AI-powered summaries of any document in a docket, enabling users to quickly determine relevance of new filings without reading dozens of pages. This helps teams prioritize their time and focus on higher-value analysis and strategy. On-Demand Docket Summarization creates a single, narrative view that captures the story of a case to date, including procedural milestones, summaries of key filings and rulings, as well as a timeline for the case to date. As new documents appear, summaries can be refreshed to keep insights current and complete, giving users the context they need to brief colleagues, advise clients, and make faster, better-informed decisions.

“Protégé helps our customers make better, faster decisions, and reduces the burden of manual review,” said Sean Fitzpatrick, CEO of LexisNexis North America, UK and Ireland.“Protégé in CourtLink brings us closer to our vision of delivering powerful Legal AI capabilities wherever our customers work.”

Protégé in CourtLink is now available to CourtLink subscribers with Lexis+ AI access.

To learn how Protégé in CourtLink helps legal professionals work smarter and stay ahead of litigation developments, visit .

About LexisNexis Legal & Professional

LexisNexis Legal & Professional provides AI-powered legal, regulatory, business information, analytics, and workflows that help customers increase their productivity, improve decision-making, achieve better outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 11,800 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

Contact Information:

Name: Anuj Baveja

Email:...

Job Title: Director of Communications - North America & UK



CE, Nexis Newswire, English