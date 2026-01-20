403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Justice 4 Herb Files Lawsuit Challenging Hawaiʻi Hemp Laws, Citing Harm To Small Businesses And Market Competition
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Justice 4 Herb announced today that it has filed a lawsuit against the State of Hawaii, challenging recent changes to Hawaiʻi's hemp and cannabis regulations. The lawsuit alleges that the regulatory changes restrict previously lawful hemp products and have a disproportionate impact on small businesses and market competition.
According to the filing, Justice 4 Herb contends that the regulations were implemented without sufficient clarity or transition periods for businesses that had operated in compliance with prior law. The organization states that these changes have resulted in market disruption affecting hemp retailers, farmers, and consumers across the state.
Regulatory Background
Justice 4 Herb's lawsuit focuses on amendments to Hawaiʻi's hemp and cannabis regulatory framework that, according to the organization, altered product definitions, compliance standards, and enforcement practices. The lawsuit asserts that these changes have limited the availability of certain hemp-derived products while narrowing market participation to state-licensed dispensaries.
The organization states that the legal action does not oppose regulation generally, but seeks judicial review of how the regulations were adopted and applied.
“This lawsuit seeks clarification and review of how hemp and cannabis regulations are being implemented,” said Lance Alyas, Founder of Justice 4 Herb.“Our position is that regulatory changes should be clear, consistent, and provide reasonable pathways for lawful businesses to operate.”
Business and Market Considerations
Justice 4 Herb states that the regulatory changes have affected small and locally owned businesses that lack the resources to quickly adapt to shifting compliance requirements. The lawsuit asserts that market access has increasingly concentrated within a limited number of licensed operators.
“Small businesses are particularly sensitive to regulatory shifts,” said Aaron Nichols, Brand Development for Justice 4 Herb.“Our involvement reflects concerns about how these changes affect competition, access, and long-term sustainability within the industry.”
Industry Partnerships
Justice 4 Herb reports that it is working in coordination with Hawaiʻi-based cannabis and hemp businesses, including Oahu Dispensary and Provisions, as well as several independent island-based hemp retailers. These businesses have expressed interest in regulatory clarity and market stability, according to the organization.
Objectives of the Legal Action
According to Justice 4 Herb, the lawsuit seeks judicial review of the challenged regulations, including their statutory authority, implementation, and impact on lawful commerce. The organization states that its goals include preserving market access, supporting regulatory clarity, and ensuring consistent application of cannabis and hemp laws in Hawaiʻi.
Justice 4 Herb plans to provide updates as the legal process continues.
For more information, visit
Legal Information
Case Number:1:2025cv00358
Filed:August 21, 2025
Court:U.S. District Court for the District of Hawaii
Presiding Judge:JILL A OTAKE
Referring Judge: WES REBER PORTER
Nature of Suit:Civil Rights: Other
Cause of Action:42 U.S.C. § 12101 Violation of Americans with Disabilities Act
Plaintiff: Lance Alyas individually and d/b/a Oahu Dispensary and Provisions, and similary situated Hawaii residents; Email:... doing business as Oahu Dispensary and Provisions
Represented By:
Robert J. Christensen
Tel: (808) 431-1160
According to the filing, Justice 4 Herb contends that the regulations were implemented without sufficient clarity or transition periods for businesses that had operated in compliance with prior law. The organization states that these changes have resulted in market disruption affecting hemp retailers, farmers, and consumers across the state.
Regulatory Background
Justice 4 Herb's lawsuit focuses on amendments to Hawaiʻi's hemp and cannabis regulatory framework that, according to the organization, altered product definitions, compliance standards, and enforcement practices. The lawsuit asserts that these changes have limited the availability of certain hemp-derived products while narrowing market participation to state-licensed dispensaries.
The organization states that the legal action does not oppose regulation generally, but seeks judicial review of how the regulations were adopted and applied.
“This lawsuit seeks clarification and review of how hemp and cannabis regulations are being implemented,” said Lance Alyas, Founder of Justice 4 Herb.“Our position is that regulatory changes should be clear, consistent, and provide reasonable pathways for lawful businesses to operate.”
Business and Market Considerations
Justice 4 Herb states that the regulatory changes have affected small and locally owned businesses that lack the resources to quickly adapt to shifting compliance requirements. The lawsuit asserts that market access has increasingly concentrated within a limited number of licensed operators.
“Small businesses are particularly sensitive to regulatory shifts,” said Aaron Nichols, Brand Development for Justice 4 Herb.“Our involvement reflects concerns about how these changes affect competition, access, and long-term sustainability within the industry.”
Industry Partnerships
Justice 4 Herb reports that it is working in coordination with Hawaiʻi-based cannabis and hemp businesses, including Oahu Dispensary and Provisions, as well as several independent island-based hemp retailers. These businesses have expressed interest in regulatory clarity and market stability, according to the organization.
Objectives of the Legal Action
According to Justice 4 Herb, the lawsuit seeks judicial review of the challenged regulations, including their statutory authority, implementation, and impact on lawful commerce. The organization states that its goals include preserving market access, supporting regulatory clarity, and ensuring consistent application of cannabis and hemp laws in Hawaiʻi.
Justice 4 Herb plans to provide updates as the legal process continues.
For more information, visit
Legal Information
Case Number:1:2025cv00358
Filed:August 21, 2025
Court:U.S. District Court for the District of Hawaii
Presiding Judge:JILL A OTAKE
Referring Judge: WES REBER PORTER
Nature of Suit:Civil Rights: Other
Cause of Action:42 U.S.C. § 12101 Violation of Americans with Disabilities Act
Plaintiff: Lance Alyas individually and d/b/a Oahu Dispensary and Provisions, and similary situated Hawaii residents; Email:... doing business as Oahu Dispensary and Provisions
Represented By:
Robert J. Christensen
Tel: (808) 431-1160
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment