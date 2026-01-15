Signature Aviation Continues Expansion In Costa Rica With New Network Destinations And Partnership With Aerologística

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Orlando, FL, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signature Aviation, the world's largest network of private aviation terminals, has announced two additional network destinations in Costa Rica for 2026 along with an exclusive partnership with aircraft handler Aerologística, Costa Rica's leading aviation services provider and the strategic local partner supporting Signature's entry and expansion in the country.

Beginning immediately, Signature's locally based team members, in coordination with Aerologística, will offer service at San José Juan Santamaria International Airport (SJO) and San Jose Tobias Bolanos International Airport (Pavas) (SYQ). Services at these locations will include coverage for all permitted aircraft types ranging from business jets to cargo, military, and transport category flights, ensuring every guest receives Signature's hallmark safety, service, and hospitality experience.

Reservations for each of the new locations can now be made via e-mail at:



San José (SJO): ... Pavas (SYQ): ...

“Expanding our presence in Costa Rica is a natural extension of Signature's mission to elevate every moment of the guest journey,” said Derek DeCross, chief commercial officer of Signature Aviation.“By adding San José and Pavas to our global network and partnering with Aerologística, we're combining Signature's world-class service standards with trusted local expertise to ensure a seamless, safe, and exceptional experience for every guest.”

"Our partnership with Signature Aviation marks a defining moment for Aerologística,” said Juan Portela, chief executive officer, Aerologística“Signature's leading guest experience programs and extensive network of operator relationships are now enabling our organization to evolve from a high-end local provider of services throughout Costa Rica to a strategic partner with a global platform. We look forward to continuing to serve the same high standards, consistency, and excellence for which the Signature network is already recognized."

Founded in the capitol San José, Aerologística has a long-standing reputation of distinction in airline and general aviation flight support, airside handling, and operational logistics across Central America.

The news follows Signature's initial announcement of expansion into Costa Rica with the planned construction and operation of essential support and hospitality services for a new General & Business Aviation Terminal (G&BAT) at Guanacaste Airport (LIR) in Liberia, Costa Rica, which will open in 2026.

Signature's launch in Costa Rica is contributing to the economic growth of the country's aviation sector, hiring local staff, amplifying established aviation businesses, and investing in long-term community engagement projects through Signature Serves, the company's global initiative to give back to the communities in which it operates.

###

About Signature Aviation

Signature Aviation is the world's preeminent aviation hospitality company, offering exceptional experiences and essential support services to business and private aviation guests. The company's large-scale infrastructure footprint enables travel, fosters human connection and is a critical global economic driver. Signature operates an industry-leading network of private aviation terminals, with over 200 locations covering key destinations in 27 countries across five continents and is the largest distributor of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The company also offers over 16 million square feet of carbon neutral multiuse office and hangar real estate globally, providing unique networkwide benefits and advantages to guests who base their aircraft at a Signature location. For more information, please visit .



About Aerologística

Aerologística is a Costa Rica–based aviation services company, specializing in flight support, supervisory handling, and operational logistics. With decades of experience, Aerologística has built a reputation for reliability, customer service, and deep knowledge of the Costa Rican aviation market.

For more information:





Attachment

Signature Aviation Continues Expansion in Costa Rica

CONTACT: Jeff Penson Signature Aviation 407 206 5212...