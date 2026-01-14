Omni And General Atlantic Agreement Restores JÜSTO's Operations

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- OMNi, led by Moises Chaves and Samuel Chaves, announces the acquisition of the shares of JÜSTO USA. Through this transaction, which includes a capital injection of USD 100 million during the first year, OMNi will assume control of the company that provides a fully digital grocery supermarket experience to its users.

OMNi's acquisition is supported by General Atlantic, FEMSA, and other JÜSTO investors. In addition, HSBC has validated the transaction to enable the resumption of services to customers. OMNi will carry out the financial and administrative restructuring required to ensure JÜSTO's long-term viability and to restore the company's market valuation, which at its peak was estimated at up to USD 1 billion.

In the coming days, the date for the resumption of JÜSTO's services will be determined, and the roadmap for integrating JÜSTO's digital supermarket experience into the OMNi ecosystem will be launched. This integration will follow OMNi's vision of developing user-centric experiences driven by empathetic design and technology that solves everyday needs. OMNi's operating plan also includes the reactivation of more than 500 JÜSTO employees across the company's operational functions.

"When starting the transition, we will review the current state of commercial relations with each of you, with the aim of resuming collaboration and restarting service to our users as soon as possible," OMNi and Jüsto said in a statement addressed to suppliers. They added that they will review the pending issues to define a joint growth plan under the control of OMNi Group, which aims to recover the 1 billion USD evaluation of Jüsto.

Jüsto's rescue is in addition to other operations of OMNi Group, headed by Moises Chaves, which have concentrated in sectors such as finance and health.

Among them are the acquisition of Bankaool, a Mexican bank, in 2023, with plans to turn it into a banking "Super App", and a recent agreement to acquire Marzam, a drug distributor, in 2025.