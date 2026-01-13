Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

The Board Of Litgrid Has Appointed Andrius Šemeškevičius As The Company's CEO


2026-01-13 02:02:44
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New energy group EPSO-G (legal entity code 302826889, registered office address: Laisvės pr. 10, Vilnius, Lithuania)

On January 12, the Board of Litgrid, an Lithuanian electricity transmission system operator, has appointed Andrius Šemeškevičius as the company's new CEO for a five-year term. He will assume office on February 23, 2026.

A. Šemeškevičius will succeed Rokas Masiulis, who has led the company since February 2021.

The selection process was conducted in accordance with the highest standards of transparency and good governance. Following a publicly announced competition, the EPSO-G Nomination and Remuneration Committee, composed of a majority of independent members, supported the selection of the candidate for the Board of Energy Cells in cooperation with the executive search firm Master Class Lietuva.

The EPSO-G group of companies consists of the holding company EPSO-G and its six direct subsidiaries Amber Grid, Baltpool, Energy cells, EPSO-G Invest, Litgrid and Tetas. EPSO-G and its Group companies also hold shares in Rheinmetall Defence Lietuva, Baltic RCC OÜ and TSO Holding AS. The rights and obligations of the sole shareholder of EPSO-G are exercised by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania.

Enclosed: press release.

For more information, contact
Gediminas Petrauskas, Communication partner of EPSO-G
Tel: +370 610 63306, email: ...

Attachment

  • 2026-01-13_Litgrid_CEO_EPSO-G

MENAFN13012026004107003653ID1110590440



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search