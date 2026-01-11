403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkish Dramas Deepen Bangladesh–Türkiye Cultural Links
(MENAFN) Over the past decade, Turkish television dramas have increasingly contributed to strengthening cultural, diplomatic, and economic relations with Bangladesh, according to Bangladesh’s ambassador in Ankara.
Amanul Haq told a news agency that these productions have fostered strong emotional and cultural bonds.
"Turkish television dramas have become an important bond between Bangladesh and Türkiye over the past decade," he said. "These series strengthen emotional ties, cultural interest and mutual respect."
He explained that Bangladeshi audiences connect deeply with the themes depicted in the dramas—family unity, faith, honor, justice, and sacrifice—which mirror shared social and cultural values.
Popular Turkish series such as Kara Sevda, Muhtesem Yüzyil (known locally as Sultan Suleiman), and Kurulus Osman are especially favored among younger viewers in Bangladesh.
Haq emphasized that broadcasters, particularly Deepto TV, have played a significant role in presenting Bengali-dubbed versions of these shows.
The ambassador noted that the impact of Turkish dramas extends beyond entertainment. Turkish cuisine, clothing, and language have gained traction, while interest in traveling to Türkiye has grown.
He pointed out that Turkish restaurants are becoming more widespread in Dhaka, and many middle-class families are increasingly using Turkish products.
“Turkish dramas have clearly contributed to the spread of Turkish restaurants, clothing and a strong attraction to visit Türkiye,” Haq remarked.
Amanul Haq told a news agency that these productions have fostered strong emotional and cultural bonds.
"Turkish television dramas have become an important bond between Bangladesh and Türkiye over the past decade," he said. "These series strengthen emotional ties, cultural interest and mutual respect."
He explained that Bangladeshi audiences connect deeply with the themes depicted in the dramas—family unity, faith, honor, justice, and sacrifice—which mirror shared social and cultural values.
Popular Turkish series such as Kara Sevda, Muhtesem Yüzyil (known locally as Sultan Suleiman), and Kurulus Osman are especially favored among younger viewers in Bangladesh.
Haq emphasized that broadcasters, particularly Deepto TV, have played a significant role in presenting Bengali-dubbed versions of these shows.
The ambassador noted that the impact of Turkish dramas extends beyond entertainment. Turkish cuisine, clothing, and language have gained traction, while interest in traveling to Türkiye has grown.
He pointed out that Turkish restaurants are becoming more widespread in Dhaka, and many middle-class families are increasingly using Turkish products.
“Turkish dramas have clearly contributed to the spread of Turkish restaurants, clothing and a strong attraction to visit Türkiye,” Haq remarked.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment