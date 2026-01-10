Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Uzbekistan, Türkiye's Anadolu Isuzu Advance Strategic Partnership In Automotive Sector


2026-01-10 01:05:33
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 10. Uzbekistan and Türkiye's Anadolu Isuzu plan to expand the model range and increase production volumes at the Samarkand Automobile Plant, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade.

The plans were discussed during a meeting between Uzbekistan's Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade Laziz Kudratov and Yusuf Tugrul Arikan, Chief Executive Officer of Anadolu Isuzu.

The parties also discussed plans to launch the production of new types of agricultural vehicles and specialized automotive equipment. It was emphasized that manufacturing activities will be aimed at meeting domestic demand in Uzbekistan as well as expanding export supplies.

The sides reviewed the current state of cooperation and prospects for its further development, including the implementation of new investment projects, modernization of production facilities, and issues related to localization and technology transfer.

Meanwhile, Anadolu Isuzu acquired a 75.2% stake in the Samarkand-based automaker in December 2025 for $80 million. The investor has also committed to investing an additional $80 million in the development of the automobile assembly plant.

