Uzbekistan, Türkiye's Anadolu Isuzu Advance Strategic Partnership In Automotive Sector

Uzbekistan, Türkiye's Anadolu Isuzu Advance Strategic Partnership In Automotive Sector
The plans were discussed during a meeting between Uzbekistan's Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade Laziz Kudratov and Yusuf Tugrul Arikan, Chief Executive Officer of Anadolu Isuzu.
The parties also discussed plans to launch the production of new types of agricultural vehicles and specialized automotive equipment. It was emphasized that manufacturing activities will be aimed at meeting domestic demand in Uzbekistan as well as expanding export supplies.
The sides reviewed the current state of cooperation and prospects for its further development, including the implementation of new investment projects, modernization of production facilities, and issues related to localization and technology transfer.
Meanwhile, Anadolu Isuzu acquired a 75.2% stake in the Samarkand-based automaker in December 2025 for $80 million. The investor has also committed to investing an additional $80 million in the development of the automobile assembly plant.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment