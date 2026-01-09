National Drama Theatre Unveils New Historical Play“Ləng”

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Rehearsals are underway at the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theatre for a powerful new production titled "Ləng" (The Ruler Racing Against Time), based on the play by Azerbaijani writer Parviz Seyidli, Azernews reports.

The production is set to premiere on March 10, in celebration of National Theatre Day, marking one of the most anticipated cultural events of the season.

Inspired by the life, military campaigns, and legacy of one of history's greatest conquerors, Amir Timur, the play explores themes of power, destiny, and leadership while deeply engaging with questions of national identity and self-awareness. Through a contemporary dramatic lens,"Ləng" presents not only a historical figure, but also a ruler locked in a symbolic race against time.

The production is directed by Bahruz Vagifoglu, with Nigar Gulahmadova serving as second director. The creative team includes stage designer Isa Asadov, costume designer Aygun Mahmudova, composer Azer Hajiaskarli, lighting designer Rafael Vagifoglu, and assistant director Jeyran Basharan.

The cast features a strong ensemble of acclaimed performers. Honored Artist Abbas Gahramanov takes on the central role of Amir Timur, joined by Anar Heybatov as Tokhtamysh and Kazim Hasanquliyev as Ghiyasaddin. Other key roles are portrayed by Ayshad Mammadov (the Priest), Elshan Jabrayilov (Makro), Nigar Gulahmadova (Saray Khatun), Ilaha Hasanova (Anna), and Vusal Mustafayev (Lal), alongside a large supporting cast depicting courtiers, warriors, and historical figures.

Parviz Seyidli, the author of the play, is the winner of the national playwriting competition "From Victory to the Pen", jointly organized by the Culture Ministry and the Azerbaijan Theatre Workers Union.

Established by a presidential decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev in 2013, National Theatre Day is celebrated annually on March 10 and holds special significance for Azerbaijan's theatrical community.

This year's festivities at the National Drama Theatre will be marked by the presence of theatre leaders from Turkic-speaking countries, including Turkey, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkmenistan, reflecting the theatre's growing international cooperation.

The premiere of "Ləng" (The Ruler Racing Against Time) promises to be both a cultural milestone and a theatrical spectacle, bringing history, philosophy, and national memory together on stage in honor of Azerbaijan's most important day for theatre.

Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theatre has long held a place of distinction in the country's cultural life.

Its origins trace back to March 10, 1873, when educator Hasan bey Zardabi and students of the Baku Real School presented Mirza Fatali Akhundov's comedy The Vizier of the Lankaran Khanate. That performance is widely recognised as the starting point of professional Azerbaijani theatre.

By the end of the 19th century, organised groups such as the First Muslim Drama Troupe (1896) and the Union of Artists (1897) helped establish a lasting theatrical tradition. The institution was granted State Theatre status in 1919, and in 1959 it was elevated to the rank of Academic Theatre, underscoring its national significance.

In recent decades, the theatre has broadened its international presence, signing cooperation agreements with leading theatres abroad. It continues to foster cultural exchange through touring productions, creative workshops, and collaborative projects, reinforcing its role as a vital ambassador of Azerbaijani performing arts.