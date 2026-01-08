Midland, In Partnership With Rio Tinto Exploration Canada, Intersects New Lithium And Cesium Bearing Pegmatites During The 2025 Drilling Program On The Galinée Project

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland Exploration Inc. ( “Midland” ) ( TSX-V: MD), in partnership with Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. (“ RTEC”), is pleased to announce the results of the 2025 drilling campaign for lithium on the Galinée project. The Galinée project is located approximately 5 kilometres east of the Adina lithium deposit held by Winsome Resources (“Winsome”) and is subject to an option agreement signed with RTEC in June 2023 (see press release by Midland dated June 14, 2023) and amended in April 2024 (see press release by Midland dated April 23, 2024). Highlights :

A total of twenty-three (23) additional drill holes completed in 2025:



1.14% Li 2 O over 30.59 metres, including 1.77% Li 2 O over 18.39 metres (TLIB0051);



0.53% Li 2 O over 22.90 metres, including 1.09% Li 2 O over 6.10 metres (TLIB0044);

1.08% Li 2 O over 17.10 metres (TLIB0034);

Identification of new cesium mineralization in 2024-2025 drill holes:



9.15% Cs 2 O over 6.40 metres (TLIB0006);

1.89% Cs 2 O over 12.10 metres (TLIB0044);

Identification of new gold mineralization:



8.8 g/t Au over 1.03 metres (TLIB0049);

3.3 g/t Au over 0.68 metres (TLIB0049);

High resolution (low level) drone magnetics covering the project is completed; RTEC paid the remaining option agreement cash payments for a total of $487,500. Galinée 2025 Drilling Program The 2025 drilling program on Galinée consisted of fourteen (14) diamond drill holes and nine (9) reverse circulation (“RC”) drill holes totalling 4,105.09 metres, out of which 1,078.60 metres were RC drilling. All assay results have been received and the best lithium results are summarized in the table below.

HoleID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Li2O

(%) TLIB0030 27.6 43.9 16.3 0.73 TLIB0034 47.6 64.7 17.1 1.08 25.9 48.8 22.9 0.53 TLIB0044 Including 25.9 29.0 3.1 1.26 Including 32.0 38.1 6.1 1.09 TLIB0051

46.91 77.5 30.6 1.14 Including 46.91 65.3 18.4 1.77

* Composite intervals with pegmatites greater than 10 metres and 0.40% Li2O% cut-off grade

Evaluation of the 2024-2025 drilling analytical results have identified several new cesium mineralized intervals. Best results are summarized in the table below.



HoleID

From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Cs2O

(%) TLIB0006 188.6 195.0 6.4 9.15 TLIB0015 46.8 50.7 3.9 1.37 TLIB0030 34.8 43.9 9.1 0.52 TLIB0044 38.1 50.3 12.2 1.89

* Composite intervals with pegmatites greater than 3 metres and 0.30% Cs2O% cut-off grade

The objectives of the 2025 drilling campaign were to follow up on 2024 intersections that were mainly outside the core of the main Iceberg area and which remained open and required further testing, and also conduct step-outs throughout the property to test structural targets. A high-resolution magnetic drone survey was completed on the project and the data used for targeting. The drilling campaign mainly focused on four target areas relative to the Iceberg Showing, such as northeast, south, southeast, and finally to the far west of the Galinée project. Drill results from holes TLIB0030, TLIB0034, TLIB0044 and TLIB0051 suggest the presence of laterally extensive west-east lithium pegmatites south of the Iceberg Showing. Best results returned core length interval composites of 1.14% Li2O over 30.6 metres, including 1.77% Li2O over 18.4 metres in hole TLIB0051. Hole TLIB0024 returned 1.08% Li2O over 17.1 metres. The newly identified cesium mineralization returned four (4) intervals with a maximum of 9.15% Cs2O over 6.4 metres in hole TLIB0006.

Hole TLIB0049 did not intersect pegmatites, but is the first hole to traverse the amphibolite-paragneiss contact south of the project. This contact is sheared and silicified with quartz veining and returned 8.8 g/t Au over 1.03 metres and 3.3 g/t Au over 0.68 metres. A similar contact was observed at surface at the Elsa Showing (3.26 g/t Au over 2.4 metres) located 1.90 kilometres west-northwest of TLIB0049 (see press release by Midland dated May 23, 2019).

HoleID Easting

(m) Northing

(m) Azimuth

(°) Dip

(°) Depth (m) Core

Size Type TLIB0029 677559 5910103 14 -90 117.35 31⁄4" RC TLIB0030 677032 5909178 30 -60 201.00 HQ Diamond drilling TLIB0031 677796 5910021 18 -90 146.30 31⁄4" RC TLIB0032 677306 5909847 24 -70 249.00 HQ Diamond drilling TLIB0033 678104 5909699 27 -90 146.30 31⁄4" RC TLIB0034 677360 5909168 21 -70 177.00 HQ Diamond drilling TLIB0035 678534 5909754 20 -90 118.87 31⁄4" RC TLIB0036 677711 5909667 42 -70 46.39 HQ Diamond drilling TLIB0037 677711 5909667 41 -75 300.45 HQ Diamond drilling TLIB0038 673907 5909231 5 -90 120.40 31⁄4" RC TLIB0039 673867 5909119 6 -90 121.53 31⁄4" RC TLIB0040 678146 5909211 30 -60 267.00 HQ Diamond drilling TLIB0041 675828 5909833 14 -90 111.25 31⁄4" RC TLIB0042 677159 5909066 30 -60 216.00 HQ Diamond drilling TLIB0043 675733 5909012 6 -90 112.78 31⁄4" RC TLIB0044 674698 5909075 6 -90 83.82 31⁄4" RC TLIB0045 675648 5909109 6 -60 183.00 HQ Diamond drilling TLIB0046 677311 5908964 318 -60 240.00 HQ Diamond drilling TLIB0047 676157 5908731 318 -60 213.00 HQ Diamond drilling TLIB0048 679686 5907842 338 -60 207.00 HQ Diamond drilling TLIB0049 680349 5908372 228 -60 210.65 HQ Diamond drilling TLIB0050 680487 5908528 8 -60 252.00 HQ Diamond drilling TLIB0051 674399 5909071 8 -70 264.00 HQ Diamond drilling

* TLIB0001-TLIB0028 in the press release by Midland dated December 19, 2024

* Coordinates in UTM zone 18, NAD83

Geological and structural observations suggest that two distinct styles of lithium mineralization occur on the Galinée project. The first style, in the Iceberg area, consists of 10 to 20 metres-thick stacked spodumene pegmatite system that is shallow dipping and oblique to the regional shear by about 30 degrees. The second style, south of Iceberg, generally consists of less than 10 metres-thick lithium pegmatites that are laterally extensive and oriented west-east, parallel to the regional shear. Both types of pegmatites are likely linked to a same intrusive event, but differ in their emplacement conditions. The laterally extensive pegmatites along the shear zone were emplaced during periods of high strain and limited dilation potential, resulting in thinner pegmatites. In the Iceberg area, transpression-related deformation created the appropriate dilational environment for tension gashes to form probably due to large blocks of granodiorite surrounding amphibolite. This local shearing and tension gashes, oblique to the main shear zone, could have emplaced the Iceberg stacked pegmatite system.

The Iceberg spodumene pegmatite bodies remain open along strike and to depth and more drilling will be necessary to more precisely determine their geometry and extension. Early metallurgical tests on select core sections using LIBS scanning to identify and quantitatively determine grain size and the lithium mineralogy is ongoing.

Galinée 2024 Drilling Program

The 2024 drilling program on Galinée consisted of twenty-one (21) diamond drill holes and seven (7) RC drill holes totalling 6,284.86 metres, out of which 819.92 metres were RC drilling. The objectives were to test the 2023 Iceberg Showing area with diamond drilling while using reverse circulation drilling to test conceptual, prospecting and geophysical targets. The drilling campaign mainly focused on the Iceberg showing and also the White Stripes, Surge, Snow Fox and White Lightning showings (see press release by Midland dated October 24, 2024). Surface geological mapping combined with drilling has identified a series of at least seven (7), meter to decametre scale, spodumene pegmatite bodies. Drill results from holes TLIB0014, TLIB0018, TLIB0022, TLIB0023, and TLIB0026 suggest extension of the Iceberg showing to the east, while hole TLIB0020, furthermore, suggests extensions towards the west. The highlight result thus far returned core length interval composites of 1.38% Li2O over 37.86 metres, including 1.88% Li2O over 21.35 metres, in hole TLIB0007. Hole TLIB0026 returned 1.03% Li2O over 32.87 metres and hole TLIB0018 returned up to 1.46% Li2O over 27.34 metres (see press release by Midland dated December 19, 2024). Correlations in sections suggest that the spodumene pegmatite bodies dip shallowly, typically less than 30 degrees, and are often observed as stacked sets in the drill holes.

About the Galinée Project

The Galinée project is located approximately 5 kilometres due east of the Adina deposit (consolidated mineral resources of 61.4 Mt at 1.14% Li2O Indicated and 16.5 Mt at 1.19% Li2O Inferred, see press release by Winsome dated May 28, 2024) held by Winsome. This deposit is located at the contact between amphibolites of the Trieste Formation to the south and felsic intrusives to the north and is marked by a major structure that likely controlled the emplacement of pegmatites at Adina. The same highly favourable contact zone is present on the property over more than 7 kilometres, and the Iceberg lithium showing was discovered along this contact (see press release by Midland dated September 19, 2023).

About the Option Agreement

RTEC notified Midland its intent to exclude the Mythril East, Corvette, Chisaayuu, Moria, Shire, Warp, Sulu, Picard and Wookie projects from the option agreement, thus returning these projects 100% to Midland. RTEC also paid the remaining option agreement cash payments for a total of $487,500.

Quality Control

RTEC sampling protocols include the insertion of blanks, duplicates, and standards as such: Internal blanks were inserted at the beginning of every drill hole, or sample batch, and were inserted every 30 samples throughout. Field duplicates of 1⁄4 cut drill cores were also inserted every 30 samples (with the parent sample immediately preceding). At least 1 CRM standard was inserted within every intersected pegmatite interval. CRM materials used included OREAS 750, OREAS 751, OREAS 753 and OREAS 999 for mineralized samples; OREAS 520 and OREAS 524 for unmineralized materials. All samples were prepared by ALS Laboratories in Thunder Bay using a preparation package whereby the entire sample is crushed to 70% less than 2-millimetre mesh size using a Boyd crusher and splitter combination. A one-kilogram split of crushed material is pulverized to better than 85% passing 75 microns mesh size. ALS internally sends all pulps to ALS Geochemistry in Vancouver for analysis.

Pegmatite materials were analyzed by a multi-method analytical package: (1) ME-MS61L four acid digest and ICP-MS multicollector multi-element analysis, (2) ME-ICP06 lithium borate fusion whole rock analysis, and (3) ME-MS81 lithium borate fusion trace element analysis. All samples reporting >4500 ppm Li are reported by both a dilution method from the four-acid digest ME-MS61L and reanalyzed by Li-ICP82b sodium peroxide fusion and ICP-AES determination.

Cautionary Statements

The true thickness of mineralized intervals cannot be determined with the information currently available.

RC drilling can statistically return higher grades because of physical and mechanical processes involved in this type of drilling.

Lithium mineralization occurring at the deposits mentioned in this press release is not necessarily indicative of mineralization that may be intersected on projects held by Midland and mentioned in this press release.

About Midland

Midland targets the excellent mineral potential of Quebec to make the discovery of new world-class deposits of gold and critical metals. Midland is proud to count on reputable partners such as RTEC, BHP Canada Inc., Centerra Gold Inc., Barrick Gold Inc., Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd, Probe Gold Inc., Electric Elements Mining Corp., SOQUEM Inc., Nunavik Mineral Exploration Fund, and Abcourt Mines Inc. Midland prefers to work in partnership and intends to quickly conclude additional agreements in regard to newly acquired properties. Management is currently reviewing other opportunities and projects to build up Midland's portfolio and generate shareholder value.

Qualified Person and Chief Geologist Jean-François Larivière, P. Geo, Ph. D, prepared, reviewed and approved this press release and verified the Galinée project data as Midland's qualified person (QP) within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101.

