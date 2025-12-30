Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Mondelēz Global LLC Expands Voluntary Recall Of 2 Skus Of CHIPS AHOY! Baked Bites Brookie In The US


2025-12-30 10:46:01
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EAST HANOVER, N.J., Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz Global LLC announced today an expansion of its December 24, 2025 voluntary recall in the United States of CHIPS AHOY! Baked Bites Brookie. This expansion includes one additional code date (10MAY2026) and two additional UPCs of product pouches inside the recalled carton units of CHIPS AHOY! Baked Bites Brookie.

This voluntary recall is being conducted because of an incorrect mixing process that resulted in the formation of small corn starch clumps in the product. Due to the characteristics and size of the small starch clumps, the clump could constitute a choking hazard, particularly in special risk groups, such as young children and the elderly.

This recall is limited exclusively to the CHIPS AHOY! Baked Bites Brookie products with Best When Used By Dates listed in the grid below, available at a limited number of retail stores nationwide. No other CHIPS AHOY! or Mondelēz Global LLC products are included in, or affected by, this recall.

Product Description Retail UPC Case GTIN Best When Used By Dates Product Images
22.4Z CA! BAKED BITES BROOKIE 8ct Caddie 44000086688
10044000086678 09MAY2026
10MAY2026
11MAY2026
12MAY2026


2.8Z CA! BAKED BITES BROOKIE POUCH 44000086671 N/A 09MAY2026
10MAY2026
11MAY2026
12MAY2026		 2.8Z CA! BAKED BITES BROOKIE POUCH
7.0Z CA! BAKED BITES BROOKIE 5CT 12 44000085650
10044000085657 10MAY2026
12MAY2026
18MAY2026		 7.0Z CA! BAKED BITES BROOKIE 5CT 12
1.4 oz CA! BAKED BITES BROOKIE POUCH 44000085667 N/A 10MAY2026
12MAY2026
18MAY2026		 1.4 oz CA! BAKED BITES BROOKIE POUCH


There have been no reports of injury or illness reported to Mondelēz Global LLC to date related to this product, and we are issuing this recall out of an abundance of caution.

Consumers who have this product should not eat it. Consumers can contact the company at 1-855-535-5948 Monday–Friday, 9 am to 6 pm ET for more information.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

About Mondelēz International
Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ

Contacts: Sylvie Russo
847-943-5678
...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:


MENAFN30122025004107003653ID1110539793



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search