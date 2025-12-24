Mondelēz Global LLC Conducts Voluntary Recall Of 2 Skus Of CHIPS AHOY! Baked Bites Brookie In The US

Mondelēz Global LLC Conducts Voluntary Recall Of 2 Skus Of CHIPS AHOY! Baked Bites Brookie In The US
There have been no reports of injury or illness reported to Mondelēz Global LLC to date related to this product, and we are issuing this recall out of an abundance of caution.
Consumers who have this product should not eat it. Consumers can contact the company at 1-855-535-5948 Monday–Friday, 9 am to 6 pm ET for more information.
This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.About Mondelēz International
Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ
Contacts: Sylvie Russo
847-943-5678
...
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
