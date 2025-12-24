Mondelēz Global LLC Conducts Voluntary Recall Of 2 Skus Of CHIPS AHOY! Baked Bites Brookie In The US

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EAST HANOVER, N.J., Dec. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz Global LLC announced today a voluntary recall in the United States of CHIPS AHOY! Baked Bites Brookie. This voluntary recall is being conducted because of an incorrect mixing process that resulted in the formation of small corn starch clumps in the product. Due to the characteristics and size of the small starch clumps, the clump could constitute a choking hazard, particularly in special risk groups, such as young children and the elderly. This recall is limited exclusively to the CHIPS AHOY! Baked Bites Brookie products with Best When Used By Dates listed in the grid below, available at a limited number of retail stores nationwide. No other CHIPS AHOY! or Mondelēz Global LLC products are included in, or affected by, this recall.

Product Description Retail UPC Case/UPC Best When Used By Dates Product Images 2.8Z CA! BAKED BITES BROOKIE 4X8 44000086688

1 00 44000 08667 8 09MAY2026

10MAY2026

11MAY2026

12MAY2026



7.0Z CA! BAKED BITES BROOKIE 5CT 12 440000856500

1 00 44000 08565 7 12MAY2026

18MAY2026

There have been no reports of injury or illness reported to Mondelēz Global LLC to date related to this product, and we are issuing this recall out of an abundance of caution.

Consumers who have this product should not eat it. Consumers can contact the company at 1-855-535-5948 Monday–Friday, 9 am to 6 pm ET for more information.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

