Dr. Ali Çetinkaya Launches AI Tool To Visualize Aesthetic Surgery Results

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Türkiye, Dec. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plastic, Reconstructive, and Aesthetic Surgery Specialist Dr. Ali Çetinkaya has launched a new digital tool designed to transform how patients prepare for aesthetic procedures. The AI Aesthetic Assistant allows users to visualize potential aesthetic outcomes before undergoing surgery, marking a significant step toward data-led and patient-centered care.

The field of aesthetic surgery is undergoing a clear transformation. Procedures once guided primarily by surgical intuition are now increasingly shaped by structured anatomical analysis and digital planning tools, enabling surgeons to deliver more predictable and natural outcomes.

In facial rejuvenation, traditional skin-tightening approaches are being replaced by anatomy-first, preservation-oriented techniques that focus on restoring structural support rather than altering surface appearance alone.

“Structured planning strengthens surgical success”

According to Dr. Çetinkaya, contemporary aesthetic surgery has reached a point where success depends on accurately evaluating anatomical data before entering the operating room.

“Today, surgical planning is no longer based solely on experience,” he explains.“By analyzing facial structure, soft tissue layers, and natural asymmetries in detail, we can plan procedures that respect each patient's unique anatomy and preserve natural expression.”

This approach allows surgeons to refine outcomes while maintaining facial balance, subtlety, and long-term harmony-principles that have become central to modern facelift philosophy.

Anatomy-guided preservation replaces one-size-fits-all techniques

Dr. Çetinkaya 's practice centers on an anatomy-guided preservation philosophy, reflecting a broader global shift in aesthetic surgery. Rather than simply tightening the skin, modern techniques aim to restore the face's natural scaffolding by addressing deeper structures such as ligaments, soft tissue compartments, and the SMAS (Anatomy, Skin, Superficial Musculoaponeurotic System) layer.

“Preservation-focused surgery is about working with anatomy, not against it,” he notes.“By supporting midface structures, refining the jawline, and enhancing neck contours in a balanced way, we achieve results that remain natural over time.”

Digital imaging and structured preoperative planning now play a key role in this process, helping surgeons visualize anatomical relationships and plan interventions with greater accuracy and safety.

Preserving natural expression remains the priority

One of the defining principles of contemporary facelift surgery is the commitment to preserving natural facial movement. Dr. Çetinkaya emphasizes that aesthetic improvement should never compromise expression.

“Facial rejuvenation today is not about creating a uniform look,” he says.“Patients seek subtle improvements that reflect their vitality while maintaining their authentic expressions.”

Interest in preservation-based facelifts is growing not only among middle-aged patients but also among younger adults seeking preventative and long-lasting solutions. This shift reflects a move away from standardized procedures toward customized treatment plans based on age, facial anatomy, and individual goals.

Türkiye emerges as a center for anatomy-driven aesthetic surgery

By combining internationally trained surgeons with advanced medical infrastructure, Türkiye is increasingly recognized as a global destination for aesthetic surgery. Since opening his private clinic in Nişantaşı in 2022, Dr. Çetinkaya has integrated structured planning methods and preservation-focused techniques into daily practice, welcoming both local and international patients.

“The era of 'one size fits all' is over,” he concludes.“Modern aesthetic surgery is about balance, subtlety, and longevity. When procedures are guided by anatomy and supported by careful planning, the results are not only aesthetic but sustainable and true to the individual.”

About Ali Çetinkaya, MD

Dr. Ali Çetinkaya, MD, is a specialist in Aesthetic, Plastic, and Reconstructive Surgery who began his professional medical training in 2012 at the University of Health Sciences, Ankara Training and Research Hospital. During his training, he gained extensive hands-on experience in aesthetic, reconstructive, and microsurgical procedures and completed the International Microsurgery Course in Monza, Italy, earning internationally recognized microsurgical certification. He continues his clinical practice with a focus on patient-specific care and established medical standards.

Attachment

Dr. Ali Çetinkaya, MD

CONTACT: Contact Ali Çetinkaya MD...