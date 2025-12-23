Dušan Radunović

Associate Professor/Director of Studies (Russian), Durham University

My academic interests lie in the intersection of film studies, cultural and critical theory that relates Russian, East-European and Eurasian space. I have written on a range of subjects, including the cinema of Sergei Eisenstein, Georgia and Eastern Europe, as well as on critical theory and intellectual history, including Mikhail Bakhtin and his cultural milieu. My other interests include ethnographic cinema, archaeology of film medium and the social construction of intellectual and cultural practices. My monograph on the genesis of the concept of form in the twentieth-century Russian humanities is being prepared for publication.

–present Associate Professor, Durham University

2008 University of Sheffield, Modern Modern Languages and Cultures

