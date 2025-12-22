Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kaldalón Hf.: Routine Announcement Regarding Share Buybacks Pursuant To Buyback Program


2025-12-22 10:31:35
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In week 51 of 2025, Kaldalón hf. purchased 280,000 of its own shares for a total consideration of ISK 7,616,000 as detailed below:

Date Time Purchased shares Share price Purchase price Own shares after transaction
15.12.2025 11:22:59 17,071 27.2 464,331 20,067,364
15.12.2025 11:40:13 83,333 27.2 2,266,658 20,150,697
15.12.2025 12:18:52 2,287 27.2 62,206 20,152,984
15.12.2025 12:20:03 177,309 27.2 4,822,805 20,330,293
280,000 7,616,000

These transactions were carried out in accordance with the share buyback program announced by Kaldalón hf. on 28 October 2025 and published on the Nasdaq Iceland stock exchange. Under the terms of the program, the Company may repurchase up to a maximum of 9,000,000 shares, provided that the total consideration does not exceed ISK 250,000,000. The buyback program commenced on Wednesday, 29 October 2025, and will remain in effect until either of the aforementioned thresholds (volume or amount) is reached, but in any case no later than 31 December 2025.

Prior to these transactions, Kaldalón hf. held 20,050,293 of its own shares. Following the purchases, the company holds a total of 20,330,293 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.87% of the company's total issued share capital.

To date, Kaldalón hf. has purchased a total of 6,140,372 own shares under the program, equivalent to 0.57% of issued share capital, for a total purchase price of ISK 159,591,352.

The buyback program is conducted in accordance with the Icelandic Companies Act No. 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse, as incorporated into Icelandic law by Act No. 60/2021 on measures against market abuse, and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 which sets out technical standards for buyback programs.

For further information, please contact:
Jón Þór Gunnarsson, CEO
