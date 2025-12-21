₹10,000 Vouchers! Indigo To Reach Out To Severely Impacted Customers Of Identified Flights - Check Details

MENAFN - Live Mint) Days after IndiGo pledged ₹10,000 vouchers for severely impacted travellers due to flight disruptions earlier this month, the airline has now informed that its team will contact affected passengers from 26 December onwards and will assist those who booked through travel partners.

On Thursday, 11 December, IndiGo announced travel vouchers worth ₹10,000 for 'severely impacted customers'. The domestic carrier had announced that vouchers can be redeemed for any upcoming IndiGo flight and will remain valid for 12 months. Earlier this month, IndiGo cancelled several flights, attributing the disruptions to a variety of factors, including the newly imposed FTDL norms, minor technical glitches, and weather conditions.

In an X post on Sunday, 21 December, Indigo said,“As shared earlier, in keeping with this commitment, we are extending the ₹10,000 'Gesture of Care' voucher to our severely impacted and heavily stranded customers at the airports from the noon on the 03rd until the end of day on the 05th of December.”

The airline further added,“Starting 26th of December, our teams will begin reaching out to customers, of such identified flights, and whose contact details are already available with us. Our teams will take care of the rest of the process and ensure this is completed smoothly for such customers.”

Who will get the vouchers?

Customers of specific flights will receive an extended voucher, according to IndiGo.“This voucher will be extended to customers of identified flights,” it said.

The airline previously noted that several passengers with travel dates on December 3, 4, and 5 were stranded for several hours, with many being“severely impacted” by congestion. The airline announced it would provide travel vouchers worth ₹10,000 to affected customers.

The airline has informed that it is coordinating with travel partners to obtain contact details and proactively support customers with care and attention.

“For those who have booked through a travel partner, we are closely coordinating with them to receive your required contact details. Once received, our teams will proactively reach out directly to these customers and extend the same support with care and attention,” the post read.

What to do if Indigo has not contacted you?

IndiGo will introduce a webpage on 1 January 2026, enabling customers to share their journey details if they have not been contacted.

“For any reason, if the customers have not been reached out to, a dedicated webpage will be available from the 01st of January, allowing customers to conveniently share their journey details,” IndiGo said.

The airline further promised,“Please be assured that our teams are working tirelessly and taking this forward with care, attention, and a strong sense of responsibility.”