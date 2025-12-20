Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
EIG Acquires A 49.87% Stake In Transportadora De Gas Del Perú (Tgp)


2025-12-20 04:07:23
(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- EIG, through its managed investment vehicles, acquired a 49.87% equity stake in Transportadora de Gas del Perú S.A. (“TgP”) from Canada Pension Plan Investment Board today.

TgP operates Peru's principal natural gas and natural gas liquids pipelines under a long-term concession, supplying approximately 40% of the country's power generation.

“We are delighted to complete this transaction and embark on the next chapter of our partnership with TgP,” said Matt Hartman, EIG's Global Head of Infrastructure.“Our priority is to support TgP's operational excellence and long-term stability, delivering value for customers and stakeholders throughout Peru.”

About EIG

EIG is a leading institutional investor in the global energy and infrastructure sectors with $24.3 billion assets under management as of September 30, 2025. EIG specializes in private investments in energy and energy-related infrastructure on a global basis. During its 43-year history, EIG has committed over $51.7 billion to the energy sector through 421 projects or companies in 44 countries on six continents. EIG's clients include many of the leading pension plans, insurance companies, endowments, foundations and sovereign wealth funds in the U.S., Asia and Europe. EIG is headquartered in Washington, D.C. with offices in Houston, London, Sydney, Rio de Janeiro, Hong Kong and Seoul. For additional information, please visit EIG's website at .

