Koçdigital Expands Its Strategic Artificial Intelligence (AI) Footprint Across Middle East And North Africa (MENA)

KoçDigital ( ), Türkiye's pioneering technology company, continues to expand its vision of regional leadership by strengthening its presence across the MENA region. As part of this strategy, the company made a strong impact at Industrial Transformation Saudi Arabia | ITSA 2025, one of the region's most prominent technology and industrial transformation events.

During the exhibition, KoçDigital represented Türkiye while deepening its leadership in artificial intelligence (AI) across the Middle East, particularly in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. As one of the 27 strategic technology partners of the Advanced Manufacturing and Production Center (AMPC) established under Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, KoçDigital further accelerated its regional growth agenda.

Trusted industrial transformation partner in MENA

At ITSA 2025, the company showcased its advanced AI-driven solutions and participated in the official signing ceremony as one of the 27 strategic technology partners of the Advanced Manufacturing and Production Center (AMPC), supporting the Future Factories Program, which aims to accelerate the transformation of more than 4,000 factories across the Kingdom. The event brought together key stakeholders shaping the region's industrial future, positioning KoçDigital as a trusted transformation partner in MENA.

KoçDigital stated that MENA is a strategic priority for the company, not only in terms of market expansion but also as a region where they can create measurable industrial impact through artificial intelligence. The company added that its participation in ITSA 2025 reflects its commitment to supporting Vision 2030 and delivering scalable, end-to-end industrial transformation solutions that enhance productivity, resilience, and sustainability across the region.

High level visitors, strategic collaborations

As part of ITSA 2025, KoçDigital announced strategic collaborations with Zain KSA, one of the region's leading telecommunications operators, and Experts Vision Consulting (EVC) to accelerate regional digital transformation initiatives. These partnerships aim to combine advanced AI capabilities with local expertise to deliver high-impact industrial solutions across MENA.

KoçDigital's stand also welcomed high-level visits from Prof. Dr. Emrullah İşler, Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and H.E. Ahmed Al-Zawawi, Assistant Deputy Minister of the Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, further underlining the company's strategic role in MENA's industrial transformation ecosystem.

Expanding growth potential in the region

KoçDigital also contributed to the“Industrial Transformation Journey” panel at ITSA 2025, where its AI-based operational models, scalable digital platforms, and Lighthouse-level manufacturing capabilities were discussed as key enablers of next-generation production and operational excellence.

The company's Platform360, an Industry 4.0 and AI-infused manufacturing platform, was demonstrated live throughout the event. The demo area hosted in-depth discussions with technology leaders and industry executives, highlighting the growing demand for KoçDigital's solutions and the company's expanding growth potential in the region.

About KoçDigital:

KoçDigital empowers companies to maximize resilience, competitiveness, and sustainability through cutting-edge AI-integrated solutions in Data Technologies, Artificial Intelligence, Industrial IoT&Industry 4.0, and Supply Chain Transformation.

A subsidiary of Koç Holding- Türkiye's largest conglomerate-KoçDigital drives 'Factories of the Future' initiatives by deploying AI-infused manufacturing analytics, operational excellence, digital-twin, and supply-chain planning at production sites across Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, and the wider Middle East.

With more than 300 experts and over 500 successful transformation projects across 14 countries and 150+ clients, KoçDigital develops solutions for competitive operations, benchmarked against global standards-cementing its reputation as the region's trusted digital-transformation partner.