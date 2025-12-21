Wize Reports 306 Tonnes of CO₂ Avoided in 2025 By Electric Delivery Fleets

(MENAFNEditorial) With the GCC’s last-mile delivery market expected to reach $25.9 billion by 2031, responsible mobility remains a key factor in meeting sustainability goals, according to Wize, a UAE-founded electric mobility ecosystem.



[Dubai, the UAE – December 18, 2025]: Wize, a full-stack electric mobility ecosystem in the Middle East, reported that its electric delivery fleets helped avoid 306 tonnes of CO₂ across operations in the UAE in 2025, marking a 2.5 times increase from the previous year.

In 2025, Wize operated 640 electric motorcycles across the UAE. A network of 61 live battery-swapping stations (up 6 times from the previous year) supports high-uptime last-mile operations. Riders now rely on Wize electric motorcycles for daily deliveries, serving clients including Talabat, Amazon, Keeta, Careem, Noon, Smiles, 800-Farmacy and Americana.



As urban last-mile delivery volumes are expected to increase by 78% by 2030, switching from petrol-powered to electric motorcycles directly supports the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 strategy. Over the past 12 months, Wize bikes have covered 7.3 million kilometres with zero emissions. Replacing a petrol-powered delivery motorcycle with an electric one can reduce CO₂ emissions by up to 3.5-4 tonnes per year.



Factors driving sustainable mobility growth



Sustainable mobility is in demand in Dubai and the UAE as corporate ESG targets and public awareness push delivery operators to cut emissions through EV adoption and operational optimisation. At the same time, new technologies such as drones and autonomous delivery are supporting faster adoption, in line with Dubai’s smart-city agenda.

Economic diversification and trade cooperation across the GCC are also expanding last-mile delivery demand. Rising in the logistics sector, e-commerce, and the growth of shopping activity confirm business needs for smart solutions that help cut delivery costs and stay compliant.



Challenges in EV solution adoption



According to Wize, at least 60–70% of the active delivery fleet will require electrification, creating a multi-hundred-million-dollar market for EV bikes, battery-swap infrastructure, and fleet optimisation technologies driven directly by the new regulatory environment.

Alexander Lemzakov, CEO and co-founder of Wize, commented: “The main barrier is the supporting infrastructure and operational shift, rather than the vehicle. Fleets need confidence that riders can stay productive without downtime, which requires reliable, well-distributed battery-swap access and digital tools to manage energy in real time.”

Another barrier is operational habits. Many fleets still work manually, and moving to a data-driven EV model requires updated processes and new technology. Сustomer-oriented software, operational support, and government initiatives for smart mobility are already helping operators transition in a structured, low-disruption way. The rising demand in the GCC courier market is significant, projected to reach $18.9 billion by 2030. This situation adds further pressure on fleets to scale last-mile capacity.



2026 Outlook and Proactive Climate Compliance



In 2026, the UAE Climate Change Reduction Law is expected to move companies to adopt proactive sustainability plans. With urban last-mile delivery volumes forecast to grow by 78% by 2030 and penalties of up to AED 2 million for non-compliance, operators will need clear pathways to monitor, reduce and document emissions.

“The new climate framework will require companies to adjust two core areas: their fleet composition, moving toward electric motorcycles, and their ability to provide real-time operational data. Wize already delivers all necessary metrics (mileage, energy usage, uptime, and CO₂ reduction compared to petrol bikes), giving operators a transparent, verifiable data layer that supports compliance without major operational changes,” said Alexander Lemzakov.



Looking ahead, Wize plans to expand its UAE network to 150 battery-swapping stations in 2026 and enter new markets across the MENA region, providing more access to eco-friendly electric delivery infrastructure. Growth in the logistics market will depend on the adoption of advanced digital mechanisms and the availability of trained professionals, favouring operators that combine electric fleets with real-time data and automation.



