IDB Invest Drives Expansion Of Plaza Logística's Infrastructure In Argentina

Financing of up to $100 million will support the construction and modernisation of strategic logistics parks to foster sector growth and job creation.

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina – IDB Invest is leading a financing package of up to $100 million for Plaza Logística S.R.L. to expand and modernise its network of logistics parks in Argentina. The project aims to consolidate the infrastructure needed for the sustained growth of e-commerce-a strategic sector that demands more efficient spaces, advanced technology, and connectivity across the country's main production corridors.

This initiative is key to Argentina's development by boosting e-commerce, one of the most dynamic engines of the economy, which saw a 79 percent increase in billing during the first half of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. This growth requires modern, efficient, and sustainable infrastructure to reduce operating costs, shorten delivery times, and improve the competitiveness of local companies. E-commerce requires up to three times more storage space than traditional commerce and employs up to fifteen times more people per square meter of storage than traditional logistics.

The project is expected to generate around 1,100 temporary jobs and contribute to sustained growth in formal employment within the logistics sector.

“Logistics is a fundamental enabler of economic development and e-commerce. With this investment, IDB Invest supports the expansion of modern and efficient infrastructure that enhances competitiveness, strengthens productive integration, and contributes to job creation in Argentina,” said James Scriven, CEO of IDB Invest.

“This financing-the second from IDB Invest to Plaza Logística-strengthens our strategy to continue leading the development of logistics infrastructure in Argentina, allowing us to expand our presence in key locations and develop distribution centers with international standards. IDB Invest's trust supports our growth and reaffirms the company's commitment to high environmental, social, and governance standards since its founding in 2009,” said Ramiro Molina, general manager of Plaza Logística.

The financing package includes a loan of up to $50 million from IDB Invest and a loan of up to $50 million from resources of the Caribbean and Latin America Development Fund (TADAC), managed by the IDB Group, and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

IDB Invest will provide technical assistance to Plaza Logística to create greater economic opportunities for young people from vulnerable neighbouring communities, with a special focus on women. The support will include training programs in skills relevant to the logistics sector, targeted at these communities, and the creation of mechanisms to facilitate the labor insertion of graduates. In addition, the project will promote the adoption of international standards in environmental, social, and governance management.

This project is part of the IDB Group's support under the new 2025–2028 Country Strategy for Argentina, which seeks to advance economic liberalisation to unlock private investment and growth. It is also aligned with the IDB Group's regional program South Connection, which seeks to boost competitiveness and sustainable growth in South America by strengthening connectivity, facilitating trade and logistics, with environmental and social sustainability as a cross-cutting principle.

