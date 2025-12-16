Boostr Names Dennis Colón To Lead Agent & Automation Strategy, Accelerating AI-Operations For Modern Media Companies

403
Boostr Names Dennis Colón To Lead Agent & Automation Strategy, Accelerating AI-Operations For Modern Media Companies
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Boostr, the AI-powered OMS + CRM platform built for modern media companies, today announced the appointment of Dennis Colón as Head of Agent & Automation Strategy. Dennis will spearhead the vision and roadmap for Boostr's powerful suite of AI agents-the Boostr Agent Series -that automate critical media workflows across planning, order management, trafficking, revenue operations, and analytics.
“The future of media operations isn't about simple point solutions; it's about agentic automation -AI that understands complex workflows, autonomously executes tasks, and only brings the human in for strategic review,” said Patrick O'Leary, CEO at Boostr.“Dennis has a rare combination of hands-on operational depth and a product vision for automation. As media companies seek 3-5X efficiency for increasingly complex operations, Agents are becoming the connective tissue that removes manual work, improves accuracy, and unlocks faster revenue. Dennis will accelerate this future for our customers, building on the success of the Boostr Agent Series launched last May.”
Dennis brings decades of executive experience building and scaling advertising and revenue operations at leading media organizations, including senior roles at Condé Nast and CBS Interactive. He has been recognized as a three-time Imagen Foundation“Most Influential Latino in Media” honoree and an AdMonsters Digital Leadership award recipient for his contributions to innovation and operational excellence in advertising technology, particularly his success in architecting AI/RPA-driven automation on both the buy and sell sides.
In his new role, Dennis will work cross-functionally with customers and Boostr's product and engineering teams to aggressively expand the library of specialized agents and automations-prioritizing time-to-value, trust, and measurable ROI (such as 3x-5x operational scale) for media sellers and buyers.
“Boostr has a unique vantage point at the intersection of CRM, OMS, and AI, placing the Agentic Engine at the center of the media operations lifecycle,” said Dennis Colón.“I'm excited to scale Agents so media organizations can automate the busywork, de-risk operations, and redeploy talent toward creativity and growth. We are moving from fragmented tasks to a unified, autonomous flow.”
About Boostr
Boostr is the most comprehensive and accurate digital transformation platform for managing advertising sales and delivery in the media industry. Purpose-built by media professionals, Boostr offers CRM, OMS, automated RFP response tools-and now, the Boostr Agent Series, a powerful suite of AI assistants designed to streamline workflows and drive smarter decisions across the revenue org.
Our platform helps media companies sell more, at higher margins, with greater efficiency. Some of our clients include Macy's, Lowe's, Westwood One, DISH, BuzzFeed, and many more.
Boostr's solutions integrate seamlessly with your preferred apps and systems, from ad servers and DSPs to marketing automation and ERP/Finance tools, ensuring your teams can work the way they want while maximizing value. This approach enhances productivity and eliminates data latency that comes from manual syncing, so you always have the real-time information you need. Learn more at boostr.
